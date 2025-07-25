Building, selling and unlocking more homes in Adelaide’s north

Release date: 24/07/25

A land rezoning by the Malinauskas Labor Government will pave the way for even more homes to be built in the Playford Alive development, as the future of new Northern communities continues to take shape.

The Minister for Planning has initiated the Playford Alive East Code Amendment, which will add around 110 new allotments to the development at Playford Alive East at Munno Para.

The land impacted by the rezoning, which will change from employment land to residential land, is well serviced by public transport and local amenities.

The news of the rezoning comes as twenty-two new diverse allotments hit the market today - the first of five planned releases over the coming months, collectively delivering 171 new allotments to meet strong demand.

Titled ‘Admiral Release’ and located within the ‘Woodland Precinct’ of Playford Alive’s eastern parcel, these will include a comprehensive mix of block types, from compact urban villa blocks to larger traditional lots.

Meanwhile, work is progressing on 25 new affordable rental homes in Playford Alive, the first to be delivered under a Malinauskas Government led initiative to fast-track housing supply via a pre-approved panel of builders.

They are being delivered through Renewal SA’s Builders Panel, established in July 2024 through a competitive tender to pre-qualify builders and streamline home delivery.

Efficiencies such as pre-designed plans, fewer tenders and standardised contracts are helping cut early-stage delays.

Agreements with builders for the homes at Playford Alive were finalised in late 2024, paving the way for construction to begin earlier this year.

Burbank was first on site, starting work on nine homes, followed by Brazzale Constructions, which began building an additional 11 homes in June.

The final five homes, to be delivered by Metricon, are in the final stages of development approval and are expected to begin construction soon.

Almost 200 homes are now being delivered by the fifteen members of Renewal SA’s Builders Panel at Playford Alive, Noarlunga and Seaton.

Playford Alive’s eastern parcel will deliver more than 1,480 homes including about 1,300 individual allotments and five medium-density sites. Since the launch of sales in mid-May, nearly 80 allotments have been released to market and are now virtually sold out.

This follows the complete sell-out of the 282-allotment Newton Boulevard precinct in March, capping off a record year for Playford Alive in 2024 with a 63% increase in sales compared to the previous year.

Of the 282 Newton Boulevard sales, over 65% were within the Affordable Housing cap.

Click here to view new artist impression images of the Playford Alive East community.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Our work in Playford Alive demonstrates the Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment to tackling the housing crisis. We are building more homes, selling more homes and unlocking even more homes in this thriving community.

Renewal SA’s Builders Panel is getting rid of red tape and delays in building more homes for South Australians.

Every home we build, every allotment we release for sale and every piece of land we rezone is about giving more South Australians a fair go at home ownership.