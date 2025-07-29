Survey Reveals What Women 50+ Want Most From Travel in 2026

Grils' Guide to the World in Cairo Soaking in Iceland, together. Solo, but not alone, in Vietnam

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new survey of more than 330 women, primarily in their 50s, 60s and 70s, reveals a clear evolution in what mature travelers are seeking: cultural immersion, meaningful connection, and purpose-driven travel experiences designed specifically for them.The survey, conducted by Girls' Guide to the World , a leading upscale women-only travel company, highlights the growing demand for small-group, women-only journeys that offer both luxury and intention. Far from the cookie-cutter packages of the past, these travelers are looking for immersive, transformational adventures, often solo, but not alone.Over 60% of respondents listed cultural immersion as their top travel priority in 2026, outpacing relaxation (56%) and adventure (43%). The results reinforce what Girls’ Guide to the World has long believed: women want more than a vacation. They want personal growth, connection, and joy.“Women don’t just want to check places off a list, they want to be moved by them,” says founder and award-winning travel expert, Doni Belau. “These aren’t just vacations. They’re opportunities to rediscover who you are, surrounded by beauty, belonging, and a circle of like-minded women.”Additional key insights from the 2025 survey include:- Solo Travel Is Rising—but Women Don’t Want to Go It Alone: 48% have already experienced a women-only group trip, and nearly 40% cited a lack of travel partners as a major barrier, making small-group, women-only travel a liberating solution.- Luxury with Purpose: The majority of women surveyed are willing to invest $7,500–$10,000 for a premium week-long, once-in-a-lifetime trip. But they’re not interested in traditional luxury. Instead, they value private rooms, expert local guides, immersive cultural experiences, and thoughtfully curated itineraries.- Cultural Curiosity Tops the List: When asked what type of experience they most crave, cultural immersion led the way, followed by relaxation, adventure, and culinary experiences, pointing to a generation of women eager to explore with all five senses.- Freedom to Explore on Their Terms: 59% of respondents are retired and unbound by traditional responsibilities, choosing to spend their time and resources on travel that is intentional, transformative, and aligned with their values.- Expertise Matters: Respondents prioritized access to local knowledge, vetted guides, and private rooms, showing a clear preference for thoughtful, seamless itineraries over mass-market tours.“These women are curious, confident, and ready to explore,” said Belau. “They’re redefining what solo travel looks like, and proving that age isn’t a limitation, it’s an invitation.”The survey gathered responses from 333 women travelers, with the majority aged 50+, and provides insights into the motivations, preferences, and priorities shaping the future of women’s travel. Conducted in June 2025, it is part of Girls’ Guide to the World’s ongoing effort to better understand the evolving needs of solo-minded, group-oriented female travelers.To learn more about Girls' Guide to the World’s offerings, visit www.girlsguidetotheworld.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.High-resolution images for press use can be found here:For press inquiries or to arrange an interview with Doni Belau, please contact Erin Carey at Roam Generation - erin@roamgeneration.com###About Girls' Guide to the WorldGirls' Guide to the World is a premier women-only travel company dedicated to providing exceptional travel experiences for women of all ages and backgrounds. Founded by award-winning travel expert Doni Belau, the company specializes in small-group trips that offer a perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and cultural immersion. From trekking with Gorillas in Rwanda to temple touring in Bali, Girls' Guide to the World curates around 60 unique trips annually, ensuring each journey is an unforgettable experience. With a focus on gourmet dining, boutique accommodations, and off-the-beaten-path adventures, Girls' Guide to the World creates opportunities for women to connect, explore, and enjoy the beauty of the world together. Girls' Guide to the World is more than a travel company—it’s a global sisterhood. For more information, visit www.girlsguidetotheworld.com

