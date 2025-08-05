Introducing PredictRain: Precise AI-Powered Forecasts for Smarter Planning

Revolutionizing weather: an intuitive AI-powered app delivering precise rain forecasts for every outdoor adventure. Visualising rain patterns worldwide with precise AI-driven forecasts and real-time radar updates. Tracking total rainfall accumulation over hours or days for smarter outdoor planning.

New App From PredictWind Delivers Hyper-Accurate, Short-Term Rain Predictions for Smarter Outdoor Planning

Our mission has always been to provide the most accurate and reliable weather forecasts, and PredictRain is a natural extension of that core philosophy.” — Jon Bilger | Founding Director | PredictWind

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PredictWind , a global leader in wind forecasting, has announced the launch of PredictRain . Developed by the same team that delivers world-leading marine weather solutions, PredictRain is a groundbreaking standalone app that combines advanced AI modeling with intuitive tools to provide timely and precise rain forecasts for all types of outdoor activities.Sudden and unexpected rain can disrupt plans, from hiking and camping trips to outdoor work and events. PredictRain was designed to address this challenge by delivering forecasting that is reliable, efficient, and built for practical use, ensuring users can plan with confidence."Our mission has always been to provide the most accurate and reliable weather forecasts, and PredictRain is a natural extension of that core philosophy," said PredictWind Founder, Jon Bilger. "We've leveraged cutting-edge AI and our proven forecasting tools to create a solution that goes beyond traditional weather models, giving users a powerful and precise tool to plan their outdoor activities without being caught off guard by the rain."Key Features of PredictRain:- AI Rain Forecasts: AI-powered, ultra-precise 6-hour rain forecasts with location-specific precision, updated every 15 minutes and refined with real-time radar data.- Rain Radar: Visualise real-time rain movement with customisable overlays.- Rain Alerts: Receive tailored, instant notifications when rain is headed your way in the next hour, so you can adapt quickly and stay one step ahead.- Satellite Imagery: Combine cloud cover and rainfall data for full context.- Climate Data: Access historical rainfall trends for seasonal and location-based planning.- Lightning Tracker: Monitor global lightning activity with real-time strike classification.- Accumulated Rainfall: Track total expected rainfall over hours or days for better planning.- Multi-Model Forecasts: Compare six models for greater reliability.PredictRain offers core forecasting features as a free download, including multi-model forecasts, accumulated rainfall, and historical climate data for seasonal insights. For users seeking comprehensive, real-time features, upgrading to PredictRain Pro unlocks rain alerts, real-time radar, live observations, and support for multiple locations.Since its launch in 2010, PredictWind has had a continuous commitment to innovation. The launch of PredictRain follows a tradition of providing unique solutions for diverse audiences, including PredictCurrent and Anchor Alert, all designed to empower users with greater confidence outdoors.PredictRain is now available for download on iOS, accessible to outdoor enthusiasts and professionals alike. The basic version is free, and PredictRain Pro is available for $29 USD per year. With a paid PredictWind subscription, basic users and above receive full access at no additional cost.For more information, please visit: https://www.predictrain.com/ ###Please find supporting imagery here. About PredictWindPredictWind is the world’s leading provider of marine weather forecasting solutions. Trusted by sailors and mariners worldwide, PredictWind’s technology combines advanced weather data with cutting-edge tools for accurate, reliable, and comprehensive marine weather information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.