In-Stock Furniture Interest Sees Strong Start as Ballard Designs Releases New Quicker Ship Upholstery Category

New, quicker shipping upholstered furniture at Ballard Designs brings the comfort and uniqueness of custom design to a broader use. The new instock upholstery furniture makes custom design a breeze!

Popular furniture & decor retailer launches new line of quicker-shipping upholstered furniture, building custom pieces to ship out in record time.

We looked at the numbers, picked our best-selling frames, and then chose fabrics we know our customers love. The styles and colors are proven winners.” — Kelly Vettraino, senior merchant for Ballard Designs

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clients looking for a special upholstered sofa or chair, who just can’t wait months for custom, are getting a welcome surprise at Ballard Designs today. The leading home furniture and décor retailer has just launched a quick-ship furniture program featuring a selection of its most popular sofas and chairs delivered in-home in just two weeks.Data suggests that the industry-average custom upholstery process takes from 4 to 16 weeks for a brand to build, upholster, and deliver a custom sofa or chair to a buyer’s door. Lead times can extend longer depending on availability of fabrics, supply chain hiccups, and other factors.So, how can Ballard deliver upholstered furniture in a fraction of the time? According to Kelly Vettraino, senior merchant for Ballard Designs, the key is “made in America.”“We’ve worked with the same great North Carolina furniture manufacturers for decades,” Vettraino explains. “So, when we decided to launch this quick-ship upholstery program, we turned to them first. They make our best-selling frames from performance fabrics in-stock on premises, so we can fulfill and deliver a relevant Ballard upholstery order much more quickly.”• Ballard’s new in-stock upholstery program features sofas and chairs in a variety of styles, each available in four family-friendly performance fabrics.• Sofas include a traditional rolled arm silhouette with tailored skirt, a classic English arm with turned legs, and a transitional frame with exposed wood apron.• Chairs chosen for the quick-ship program include an English armchair with classic tufted back, and a vintage-inspired spool frame with included cushions.• All furniture frames are available in performance fabrics specially selected for their easy-to-love color, cleanability, and resilience.According to Vettraino, the frames and fabrics for this new, quicker-ship category have been selected based on their proven popularity with Ballard customers.She adds, “We looked at the numbers, picked our best-selling frames, and then chose fabrics we know our customers love. The styles and colors are proven winners – and you can’t beat their comfort. I know because I own them myself.”As Ballard Designs’ In-Stock Upholstery Program evolves, the brand plans to add additional frames and fabrics, giving interior design lovers even more ways to get the look of custom upholstery at home, without the custom wait.About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC GroupSM, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

