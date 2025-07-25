St. Albans Barracks / MV Crash - Request for Information
CASE#: 25A2005193
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/24/25, 1525 hours
STREET: Fairfield Rd
TOWN: East Fairfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Will George Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brianna Mansfield
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls , VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Acura
VEHICLE MODEL: RDX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Major
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 24, 2025, at approximately 1525 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an Acura RDX on Fairfield Rd at the junction of Will George Rd in East Fairfield. The vehicle left the roadway and hit two electrical poles. The vehicle then came to a position of uncontrolled rest in a field. The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Fairfax Fire Department and Fairfax Rescue.
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov
