St. Albans Barracks / MV Crash - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A2005193

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/24/25, 1525 hours

STREET: Fairfield Rd

TOWN: East Fairfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Will George Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brianna Mansfield

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls , VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Acura

VEHICLE MODEL: RDX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Major

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On July 24, 2025, at approximately 1525 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an Acura RDX on Fairfield Rd at the junction of Will George Rd in East Fairfield. The vehicle left the roadway and hit two electrical poles. The vehicle then came to a position of uncontrolled rest in a field. The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks  at 802 524-5993 Option 3  or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by Fairfax Fire Department and Fairfax Rescue.

 

 

V/R,

 

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov

 

