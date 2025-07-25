RE: Traffic Backup - Interstate 89 South MM 108

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Albans

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 South near milemarker 108 will have heavy traffic backup due to a reported car fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.