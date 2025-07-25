Road Closure Interstate 89 Sb at exit 11 in Richmond

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Williston

News Release - Roadway / Traffic Notification

This is a notification that Interstate 89 South Bound at Exit 11 in Richmond is closed due to an motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully



