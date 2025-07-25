Road Closure Interstate 89 Sb at exit 11 in Richmond
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Williston
News Release - Roadway / Traffic Notification
This is a notification that Interstate 89 South Bound at Exit 11 in Richmond is closed due to an motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
