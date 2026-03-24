State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Tarbox Rd in Jericho is blocked and experiencing delays in the area due to a TT Unit that is blocking the roadway. There is a tow truck on the way to remove the truck.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully.