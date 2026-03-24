Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,142 in the last 365 days.

Tarbox Rd in Jericho

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Tarbox Rd in Jericho is blocked and experiencing delays in the area due to a TT Unit that is blocking the roadway. There is a tow truck on the way to remove the truck.

 

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tarbox Rd in Jericho

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.