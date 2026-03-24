Tarbox Rd in Jericho
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Tarbox Rd in Jericho is blocked and experiencing delays in the area due to a TT Unit that is blocking the roadway. There is a tow truck on the way to remove the truck.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully.
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