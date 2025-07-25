Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Kerr, Travis Counties

AUSTIN, Texas – Disaster Recovery Centers will open Friday, July 25, in Kerr County and Saturday, July 26, in Travis County to offer face-to-face help to survivors who had damage or losses from the severe storms and flooding in Central Texas.

The centers are located at:

KERR COUNTY

LJ Vineyards (formerly Bridget’s Basket)

1551 Texas Highway 39
Hunt, TX 78024
Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Opens: 8 a.m. Friday, July 25

TRAVIS COUNTY

Northway Bible Church

589 San Gabriel Parkway

Leander, TX 78641
Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday

Opens: 8 a.m. Saturday, July 26


FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are supporting the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which is leading efforts to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance. Center specialists can identify potential needs and connect survivors with local, state and federal agencies as well as nonprofit organizations and community groups. 

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities and those with access and functional needs. They are also equipped with assistive technology. Also available by request at the recovery centers are in-person American Sign Language interpreting and ASL remote video interpreting. Call 202-705-9500 to make your request.

You have until Thursday, Sept. 4, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Here’s how:

  • The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov
  • You may also use the FEMA mobile app
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline specialists speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish.
  • Visit any Disaster Recovery Center to receive in-person assistance. To find one close to you, use your ZIP code to search FEMA.gov/DRC.
  • To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance

For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6

