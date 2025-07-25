HES Renewables Prepares Clients for Imminent Safe Harbor Changes

HES Renewables is a top commercial solar and energy storage system company in California.

Top Southern California Solar Company Readies Property Owners for Forthcoming Changes to Solar Incentive Regulations

A major component to the short payback period and strong ROI is the reduction in up-front costs; many of these cost reductions are in jeopardy.” — Wenjie Chen

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HES Renewables, in a recent story posted to its website, alerted businesses and commercial property owners to more regulation changes on the horizon for commercial solar projects. With changes already signed into law but not yet in effect, commercial solar projects are still able to secure the maximum solar incentives through Safe Harboring Just three days after the One Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law, President Trump issued an Executive Order to the Treasury to scrutinize then tighten the current Safe Harbor requirements. These Safe Harbor protections are imperative for large project financing and planning.HES Renewables has created a streamlined overview of the current process to help businesses secure Safe Harbor status, which is today available through two paths: The 5% Safe Harbor Test and the Physical Work Test. The HES Renewables overview then highlights what will surely change with Safe Harbor rules, and what that will soon mean for commercial solar system projects . The message, to companies that receive it in time, is to work with a top solar company immediately to initiate their solar projects and establish Safe Harbor status. The upcoming announcement, ordered to be delivered within 45 days of the Executive Order, is sure to be the implementation of less-favorable terms to companies considering the benefits of solar.“Looking ahead into the near future, we’re going to run into potential clients who would have needed the current solar tax credit and incentives to get their clean energy project initiated,” said Ross Williams, President and CEO of HES Renewables. “We’re communicating with all of our clients, as well as trying to spread the message to other companies in other territories, that commercial solar projects are set to lose a tremendous benefit which slashes the investment required to own a system. Companies with solar can look forward to lower and more predictable energy bill costs , with savings reaching well into the millions of dollars over the next 25 years - and this is for even modest-sized facilities. The incentives are going away quickly and we want to help every company secure them while they are still available.”“Every commercial solar system delivers an impressive net financial win for our clients,” stated Wenjie Chen, Vice President of HES Renewables. “A major component to the short payback period and strong ROI is the reduction in up-front costs; many of these cost reductions are in jeopardy. We’re reaching out beyond just our own clients to share the warning: solar systems in the very near future will lose access to the maximum incentives, and before that they will lose today’s options to lock-in those incentives. We’re not a media company, but we have a very important message that all businesses would do well to hear. We’re ready to help any property owner in our Southern California territory, and happy to help deliver the message to those outside of our reach.”The team at HES Renewables continues to watch and analyze new laws, proposals, and discussions that will impact the initial cost, and thus the eventual value-proposition, of commercial solar projects.About HES RenewablesHES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar, a company that has been in business since 2001. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction. HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.For more information, visit http://hesrenewables.com

