AMMWEC Launches National Coalition on Fighting Antisemitism and Hate

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) convened its inaugural National Coalition Conference, titled 'United Against Hate,' uniting Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and multifaith partners to confront the alarming rise in antisemitism and hate-fueled violence across the U.S.The conference came on the heels of two devastating antisemitic attacks including the deaths of Sarah Milgram, a friend of AMMWEC, and her fiancé Yarov Lischinsky, and a separate Molotov cocktail attack targeting elderly Jewish members in Boulder, Colorado."As Muslims and Americans, we have a moral duty to stand up—not just for our Jewish neighbors, but for the values that bind us as a nation,” said AMMWEC President Anila Ali . "This ANCC Coalition is our collective response to hate. Hate is a cancer that spreads and the first victim is the one who harbors it. This conference is a national call to action—to defend our faith from Islamists, uphold our values as human beings, and protect every American against hate.”The national coalition conference took place on Monday July 21, 2025 in Washington D.C. It featured panels on combating hate and antisemitism across communities, the role of women in peacebuilding, and building interfaith bridges. National organizations including Hadassah , The National Association of Jewish Chaplains (NAJC), Combat Anti Semitism (CAM), Abraham Publishing and Research Center APRC , Anti Defamation League (ADL), Empower Women Media, Philos Project, International Religious Freedom IRF Secretariat, Muslim Israel Dialogue, Muslim Women Speakers, joined AMMWEC and other faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and policymakers to be part of this groundbreaking national coalition.The Conference called on civic, interfaith, and grassroots leaders nationwide to join the United Against Hate movement and work together to protect every American from bigotry and violence.AMMWEC and its partners Hadassah continued interfaith advocacy with two full days of meetings at the House and Senate, and will build on the momentum of this conference through regional summits, youth engagement, social media, and policy advocacy in the months ahead. We urge you to consider joining out Coalition.Here is a link to the conference:For more information or to get involved in the United Against Hate Coalition, please visit www.ammwec.org

