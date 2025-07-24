Akshaya Patra USA x Guru Krupa Foundation

Guru Krupa Foundation Supported Akshaya Patra’s Mid‑Day Meal Program in Pondicherry

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA is proud to announce the successful implementation of a generous grant from the Guru Krupa Foundation (GKF), which provided critical support for hot and nutritious mid‑day meals for 2,500 students in Pondicherry, India, during the 2024 academic year.As part of its mission to combat classroom hunger and malnutrition, Akshaya Patra works in partnership with the Government of India under the PM POSHAN Abhiyaan (formerly the Mid‑Day Meal Scheme). The program currently serves over 2.35 million children daily across India. With the generous support of the Guru Krupa Foundation, 2,500 children in Pondicherry were able to receive nutritious meals each school day throughout the 2024-2025 academic year—nourishment that strengthened their ability to learn, attend school regularly, and thrive in the classroom.“We are deeply grateful to Mukund Padmanabhan and the Guru Krupa Foundation for their steadfast commitment,” said Navin Goel, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA. “Their support helped ensure that children in Pondicherry received the daily nourishment essential for staying in school and reaching their full potential.”Empowering Children in Pondicherry● Beneficiaries: 2,500 government school children in Pondicherry● Duration: One full academic year (2024-25)● Impact: Improved attendance, reduced dropout rates, and enhanced learning outcomesCelebrating a Meaningful CollaborationMukund Padmanabhan, President of Guru Krupa Foundation, reflected on the collaboration: “Our foundation believes that education and nutrition form the foundation for every child’s future. This partnership with Akshaya Patra enabled us to directly and meaningfully impact young lives.”Under Mr. Padmanabhan’s leadership, Guru Krupa Foundation has advanced philanthropic initiatives in education, social welfare, and nutrition across India and the U.S. Since 2007, the foundation has supported projects ranging from literacy programs to mid‑day meals and learning resource centers, including impactful work in Pondicherry.Reflecting on ImpactThanks to this support in 2024, thousands of children experienced the tangible benefits of daily school meals, helping reduce hunger-related absenteeism and supporting their academic development. The Akshaya Patra Foundation remains committed to this mission and celebrates all partners who have contributed to its success.About Guru Krupa FoundationIncubated in New York, GKF focuses on enhancing education, nutrition, and social welfare. Modeled around targeted, sustained giving, the foundation has earned recognition—such as “2024 Organization of the Year” from the South Asian Times—for its meaningful philanthropyAbout The Akshaya Patra Foundation USAA non-profit organization dedicated to ending classroom hunger by providing free mid-day meals to over 2.35 million children across 24,000+ government schools per day. Over the past two decades, the organization has developed and operates 77 of the most innovative centralized kitchens making it the largest school meal program in the world. For more information about Akshaya Patra and to support our initiatives, please visit our website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.