World’s Largest NGO School Meal Program Hosts 15th Annual Boston Fundraiser Gala on April 28th
The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a leading non-profit dedicated to eradicating hunger and promoting education, hosts its 15th Annual Boston Fundraiser Gala.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating hunger and promoting education amongst children, proudly announces its 15th Annual Boston Fundraiser Gala set to take place on April 28th, 2024.
Throughout the years, hundreds have attended the Gala to help support the underserved children of India. Last year, thousands of dollars were raised resulting in the support of over 45,000 children for a full calendar year of school meals. Attendees can experience an unforgettable evening of delectable cuisine, captivating performances, and exclusive fundraising opportunities to raise awareness for the foundation's mission of providing hot, nutritious meals to school children in India to improve attendance, health, and education outcomes.
The keynote speaker for the evening will be Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, President of Penn State University along with Akshaya Patra USA Board Member, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist Desh Deshpande.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM EST
Venue: Burlington Marriott, Burlington, MA 01803
How to Support:
Individuals and organizations may contribute by donating on our website.
About The Akshaya Patra Foundation: A non-profit organization dedicated to ending classroom hunger in India by providing free mid-day meals to over 2.2 million children across 24,000+ government schools per day. Over the past two decades, the organization has developed and operates 72 of the most innovative centralized kitchens and has delivered over 4 billion meals, making it the largest school meal program in the world. For more information about Akshaya Patra and to support our initiatives, please click here.
Neil Mehta
The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA
+1 781-438-3090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok