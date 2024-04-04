The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s 4 Billion Meals Milestone Commemorated at the United Nations

Akshaya Patra ft. at United Nations - Achievements in Food Security From Left: Siva Sivaram, N R Narayana Murthy, Ruchira Kamboj, Shri Madhu Pandit Dasa, Francine Pickup, Kailash Satyarthi, Shri Chanchalapathi Dasa

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Akshaya Patra Foundation's milestone event commemorating the serving of its 4 billionth meal at the United Nations was held on April 2nd, 2024. This historic occasion not only celebrated a remarkable achievement but also underscored India's enduring commitment to food security and educational empowerment.In an inspiring message, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi praised The Akshaya Patra Foundation's efforts, emphasizing the deep-seated values of nutrition and community in Indian culture. He stated, "It is with immense pride and joy that I congratulate the entire team of The Akshaya Patra Foundation on achieving the remarkable milestone of serving 4 Billion Meals. As we celebrate this milestone, we must reflect on the intrinsic value that food holds in our vibrant culture." The Prime Minister's message highlighted the significance of serving the meal at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, showcasing India's passion for global well-being.Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, an advocate for children's rights, delivered an inspiring and compassionate keynote address, stating, "Akshaya Patra has been successfully able to keep millions of children from dropping out of schools who would otherwise be pushed into labor due to their socio-economic status. Their noble work will take the country many steps ahead by helping the youth achieve their true potential."N R Narayana Murthy, Chairman Emeritus, Infosys, emphasized the importance of education and nutrition, stating, "No country can build a sound and sustainable path to increasing prosperity for its citizens without a strong foundation of primary and secondary education. Such a foundation needs nutritious food for children." He applauded Akshaya Patra's efforts in ensuring no child is denied education because of hunger.Siva Sivaram, Chairman of Akshaya Patra USA and President of QuantumScape, proudly acknowledged the drive and sustained efforts of everyone involved at Akshaya Patra around the world, stating, “I’m a grateful man for the Akshaya Patra Family. Keeping the promise of meals that we say we deliver every day, we deliver every day for those beautiful children. For that, I'm grateful." This sentiment underscores the hard work and dedication of Akshaya Patra as well as the value of the promise to ensure every child receives a meal.Reflecting on the monumental achievement, Shri Madhu Pandit Dasa, Founder-Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, "Over the last 24 years, Akshaya Patra has demonstrated a model for large-scale feeding in partnership with the government to meet the UN sustainable development goal of zero hunger." He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and reiterated the commitment to serving hot, nutritious meals to children every school day, aiming to enhance the impact of mid-day meals through innovative initiatives.This event not only celebrated Akshaya Patra's milestone but also reinforced its commitment to creating a hunger-free world and a brighter future for generations to come.About The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA: A non-profit organization dedicated to ending classroom hunger by providing free mid-day meals to over 2.2 million children across 24,000+ government schools per day. Over the past two decades, the organization has developed and operates 72 of the most innovative centralized kitchens making it the largest school meal program in the world. For more information about Akshaya Patra and to support our initiatives, please visit [ https://www.apusa.org ].

