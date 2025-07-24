Animal Control Services Now Available Through The City of Carson beginning July 28, 2025

City of Carson Animal Control Services Now Available

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Carson is proud to announce animal control services beginning July 28, 2025. A full-time Animal Control Officer has been hired by the city who will respond to animal-related issues and enforce local, county, and state animal care codes during designated City service hours: Monday–Thursday, 7:00 A.M.– 6:00 P.M.Residents will be able to contact Carson’s Public Safety Department at (310) 952-1786 for support with the following:• Loose or stray animals (domestic or wild, on public or private property)• Removal of deceased animals• Complaints involving animal neglect or mistreatment• Questions regarding surrendering animals (dogs only)The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) will provide limited service to residents after normal business hours, weekends, and holidays and continue to provide backup assistance to the City’s Animal Control Officer in the event of an emergency.DACC will provide the following services:• Barking or excessive noise complaints• Pet adoptions• Licensing services• Shelter intake for stray animals• Microchipping and vaccination clinicsThis expanded framework guarantees broader coverage and support for animal-related needs, enhancing both public safety and animal welfare within the Carson community.Please note: The Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center does not accept cats. Residents seeking guidance on cat-related matters are encouraged to contact either Carson’s Public Safety Department or the Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center.For more information, please contact the City of Carson Public Safety Department at(310) 952-1786. To reach the Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center, call (310) 523-9566.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.