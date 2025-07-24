Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,021 in the last 365 days.

Visit by Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao, 23 to 24 July 2025

Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao is in Singapore for a Working Visit from 23 to 24 July 2025.

 

Minister Liu called on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong today. Prime Minister Wong highlighted the importance of people-to-people interactions between both countries at all levels, including party-to-party exchanges, which enhance mutual understanding. With this year marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Prime Minister Wong welcomed both sides to continue strengthening cooperation in both traditional and emerging areas. They agreed on the importance of fostering closer collaboration with other like-minded partners to tackle shared challenges and contribute to the well-being of their peoples and the region.

 

Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann hosted Minister Liu to dinner on 23 July 2025. They were joined by SMS for Law and Transport Murali Pillai. SMS Sim and Minister Liu discussed the importance of good governance and citizen engagement, particularly given the common challenges that Singapore and China face. They also had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and international developments.

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 JULY 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Visit by Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao, 23 to 24 July 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more