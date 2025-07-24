Visit by Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao, 23 to 24 July 2025

Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao is in Singapore for a Working Visit from 23 to 24 July 2025.

Minister Liu called on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong today. Prime Minister Wong highlighted the importance of people-to-people interactions between both countries at all levels, including party-to-party exchanges, which enhance mutual understanding. With this year marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Prime Minister Wong welcomed both sides to continue strengthening cooperation in both traditional and emerging areas. They agreed on the importance of fostering closer collaboration with other like-minded partners to tackle shared challenges and contribute to the well-being of their peoples and the region.

Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann hosted Minister Liu to dinner on 23 July 2025. They were joined by SMS for Law and Transport Murali Pillai. SMS Sim and Minister Liu discussed the importance of good governance and citizen engagement, particularly given the common challenges that Singapore and China face. They also had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and international developments.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 JULY 2025