MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in Gaza, 9 Oct 2025

Singapore welcomes the agreement by Israel and Hamas to commence the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict”. The ceasefire and release of hostages will bring great relief to the people in Gaza and Israel.

Singapore commends the leadership of President Trump and the tireless efforts of all the mediators involved, especially the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye, who have been instrumental in securing this agreement. We urge all parties to make further progress towards resolving outstanding issues in subsequent phases. It is vital to create the conditions that would be conducive for the reconstruction of Gaza; and to achieve stability, security, and peace throughout the Middle East.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

9 OCTOBER 2025