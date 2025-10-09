Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,001 in the last 365 days.

MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in Gaza, 9 Oct 2025

Singapore welcomes the agreement by Israel and Hamas to commence the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict”. The ceasefire and release of hostages will bring great relief to the people in Gaza and Israel.

 

Singapore commends the leadership of President Trump and the tireless efforts of all the mediators involved, especially the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye, who have been instrumental in securing this agreement. We urge all parties to make further progress towards resolving outstanding issues in subsequent phases. It is vital to create the conditions that would be conducive for the reconstruction of Gaza; and to achieve stability, security, and peace throughout the Middle East.     

 

 

.         .         .         .         .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

9 OCTOBER 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in Gaza, 9 Oct 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more