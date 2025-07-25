IBS Investment Bank Invests $25MM in Pre-Engineered Building Industry Leader DD Construction

IBS Investment Bank today announced that it has completed its initial investment in leading PEMB erector and contractor, DD Construction.

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach County-based private credit manager and private equity firm IBS Institutional Capital, an IBS Investment Bank sister company (IBS), today announced it completed its initial investment into leading Denver, Colorado-based pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) erector and contractor, Denver Developers, LLC DBA DD Construction (Denver).

Through multi-tranche debt and equity financing, IBS provided Denver with capital to finance existing contracts and attract new projects. The firm anticipates completing add-on investments by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, which will support Denver’s national expansion and potential mergers and acquisitions activities. According to a 2024 report posted by Research and Markets, the U.S. PEMB market size is expected to reach USD 21.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2030. Sector growth is anticipated to be driven by PEMB attributes, including reduced costs, faster building erection times, and lower weight, compared to steel buildings.

“Our team’s experience as asset owners, coupled with the flexibility of our capital, will provide Mr. Beall and his team the competitive advantage they need to navigate their growth inflection”, said Brian DeLucia, IBS Managing Director. “Denver is incredibly excited to embark on this next chapter of growth alongside IBS. Their capital capacity and strategic advisement are exactly the resources we need to scale confidently and sustainably. With IBS as a trusted partner, we’re more motivated than ever to expand our reach, strengthen our operations, and deliver unmatched value to our clients across the country,” Justin Beall, President, DD Construction.

IBS has been recognized as a leading private credit and private equity firm since 2011. The investment affirms the firm’s commitment to investing in aerospace and AI infrastructure-related sectors. “As far as industry and market proximity, we believe that the Denver team is in the right place at the right moment, and we look forward to sharing our collective strengths,” said Dr. Jason Jackson, IBS Chairman and Chief Investment Officer.

About Denver

Denver Developers, LLC, DBA DD Construction (Denver), is a nationally ranked commercial and industrial construction expert specializing in metal building systems for nearly any industry. DD Construction offers exceptional customer service and high-quality metal building systems. Ranked #8 for Metal Building Constructors by Square footage and Tonnage, Denver’s team is fully accredited, licensed, and insured. For more information, visit https://ddcon.co.

About IBS

IBS Institutional Capital (IBS) is a U.S. alternative credit manager and private equity firm specializing in direct investments in lower-middle market operating companies and real estate investment management companies with annual revenues or assets of $5 million to $300 million. IBS Investment Bank (IBS, N.A.), a sister company of IBS, is a privately held, institutionally focused investment bank that specializes in managing the capital markets and risk management functions of its sister companies, select depository banks, family offices, and institutional investors. For more information, visit www.myinstitutionalbanking.com

