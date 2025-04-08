IBS Investment Bank’s Jason Jackson Joins Inc. Invitation-Only Community for Founders and CEOs

IBS Investment Bank today announced that the firm’s chief executive officer has accepted a coveted invitation to join Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 Community.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach County-based private equity firm IBS Institutional Capital, a sister company of IBS Investment Bank (IBS, N.A.), today announced that Jason Jackson, the firm’s chief executive officer, has accepted a coveted invitation to join Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 Community.

Honored by Inc. for the first time nearly a decade ago, IBS, N.A. ranked #362 on the list of 5,00 companies while placing #16 among its peers in the financial services industry. In March 2025, Jackson accepted the invitation to join the Inc. community, designed exclusively for founders and CEOs who understand the challenges and triumphs of building, sustaining, and growing the most successful companies in the country. The community serves as a place where these exceptional leaders can collaborate within a hub of trust.

“We pride ourselves on upholding dominance within our sphere of the private markets throughout economic cycles. Beyond capital deployment, we harness high transactional IQ to provide operational support to our borrowers, portfolio companies, and financial institutions seeking to enter the space. Special thanks to INC. for valuing the unfaltering diligence of our team and your special invitation to partner in the Inc. 5000 Community,” said Jason Jackson, IBS, N.A., Chairman and Chief Investment Officer.

Jackson, a Forbes Finance Council since 2016, has been noted for leading groundbreaking private credit and private equity transactions. Since 2011, the decorated investment banker has served as the senior executive of IBS Investment Bank and its subsidiaries. Birthed out of the 2008 financial crisis, IBS, N.A. maintains its top rank as one of the most stable private credit providers to operating companies and real estate sponsors.

About INC.

INC. is a globally recognized financial magazine focused on providing market insight and awareness. In 1982, the company introduced the INC. 500 list to showcase the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit www.inc.com or https://inc-5000-community.inc.com.

About IBS

IBS Investment Bank is a privately held, institutionally focused investment bank specializing in managing the capital markets and risk management functions of its sister companies, as well as select depository banks, family offices, and institutional investors. IBS Institutional Capital, an IBS, N.A. sister company, is a U.S. alternative credit manager specializing in making direct investments in lower-middle market operating companies and real estate investment management companies. For more information, visit: www.IBSInvestmentBank.com, www.myinstitutionalbanking.com, www.IBSREICO.com, or www.PillarInvestmentBanking.com

