IBS-Backed Centurion Black Launches Luxury Office Suites in Wellington, Florida

IBS Investment Bank today announced the launching of Wellington’s first luxury executive office suites by its portfolio company Centurion Black.

We are entrepreneurs and understand their distinct needs. Centurion spaces are designed for professional service providers, remote executives, and companies seeking a premium satellite location” — Ilene Tognini, ESQ.

WEST PALM BEACH , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida-based private equity firm IBS Institutional Capital (IBS), an IBS Investment Bank sister company (IBS, N.A.), today announced the launching of Wellington’s first luxury executive office suites by its portfolio company Centurion Black LLC (Centurion).

Through direct equity investment, IBS, N.A. provided Centurion with CAPEX financing to complete the first phase of its office suite portfolio. Located in the heart of Wellington, Florida, the world’s winter equestrian capital, the space houses suites for up to 50 members, inclusive of private offices, luxury conference rooms, and an executive lounge encased by stained wood paneling and a legal library. The Centurion platform includes high-tech features such as digital access control and mail management that allows members to view and decision scanned mail to be shredded, forwarded, or picked up through their mobile device.

Located at 1500 Corporate Center Way, the center is situated between the equestrian showgrounds and Aero Club, Wellington’s aeronautical community. Centurion Partner and General Counsel Ilene Tognini noted, “We are entrepreneurs and understand their distinct needs. Centurion spaces are designed for professional service providers, remote executives, and companies seeking a premium satellite location.” According to Jason Jackson, IBS Investment Bank and Centurion Chairman, the market is trending towards flexible space, particularly in unique submarkets such as Wellington. Centurion scheduled an April 2024 open house for prospective members to view the property.

About IBS, N.A.

IBS Institutional Capital is a privately held, national balance sheet lender that deploys debt capital to small—to middle-market businesses and real estate companies. Through its sister companies, the firm makes direct control and minority equity investments across diverse industry profiles. For more information about IBS and its sister companies, visit the links at the bottom of the release.

About Centurion Black

Centurion Black, LLC is a privately held luxury goods and services company serving the unique needs of high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and executives. Driven by innovation, the company provides unmatched value through its executive-class Sprinter charter, lifestyle and asset management, and luxury office suite divisions. For more information about Centurion Black, visit www.mycenturionblack.com

