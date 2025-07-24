BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK (BSNB) PROMOTES AUSTIN JESCO TO AVP, TREASURY MANAGEMENT OFFICER

Austin Jesco

BALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher R. Dowd , President and CEO of Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) , today announced the promotion of Austin Jesco to Assistant Vice President, Treasury Management Officer.In his new role, Jesco will develop and implement treasury management strategies that enhance liquidity, mitigate risk, and optimize cash flow for business clients; collaborate with commercial lenders to structure deposit-based solutions that foster lending relationships and drive overall bank profitability; ensure the seamless integration of treasury products with clients’ operations; and lead efforts to attract municipal deposits and expand relationships with government entities.“Since joining BSNB, Austin has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities, financial expertise, and a strong dedication to our clients,” noted Renee Flanders, Vice President, Senior Treasury Management Officer. “We’re confident that in his new role, Austin will continue to deliver smart, strategic solutions that help our business clients seamlessly manage their transactions with confidence and security.”Jesco joined BSNB in 2022 as a Relationship Manager and was responsible for leading a team of five. He consistently exceeded his performance goals and sales targets, earning him promotions to Treasury Management Specialist and then Treasury Management Officer. As he continued to advance his career, he managed a diverse portfolio which consisted of more than 100 clients. Jesco designed and implemented customized treasury management solutions, including cash flow optimization, fraud protection tools, and payment processing systems tailored to each client’s business needs. He also provided strategic guidance to help clients leverage BSNB’s comprehensive commercial banking services to achieve their financial goals.“BSNB has played a key role in my professional growth and I’m grateful for the many opportunities presented to me over the years,” said Jesco. “I look forward to strengthening my banking expertise in this new role, delivering solutions that help our clients prosper, and deepening ties within the Ballston Spa community.”Jesco is enrolled at National University, where he is working toward receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in financial management with an anticipated graduation in 2026. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time outdoors, including playing golf, fishing, camping, and hiking. Jesco also discovered a passion for travel while serving in the United States Navy and has visited nearly a dozen countries.MEDIA CONTACTSPamela J. Montpelier, Senior Vice President,Growth and Experience Officer(518) 363-8634Pamela.Montpelier@bsnb.comTara Goodwin, Goodwin Consulting(617) 650-2644tara@goodwin-consulting.comABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York’s greater Capital Region. Learn more about BSNB’s offerings here. To become part of BSNB’s online community, please visit Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

