Prescott Summer Art & Wine Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Creativity & Community

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott will once again come alive with art, music, and flavor during the Prescott Summer Art & Wine Festival, a two-day outdoor celebration hosted by the non-profit Mountain Artists Guild. Held annually each summer, this long-standing event continues a community tradition that began in 1953, offering a vibrant showcase of local artistry and regional wine culture.

Discover the Heart of Summer in Prescott! Each year, the Prescott Summer Art & Wine Festival transforms the historic Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza into a vibrant, open-air gallery filled with stunning art, artisan goods, fine wine, and joyful summer energy. Held in the heart of Downtown Prescott, a walkable, pet-friendly, and picturesque setting surrounded by local boutiques, galleries, and historic architecture — connecting community, culture, and creativity.

Whether you're a seasoned art collector, casual browser, or wine aficionado, this festival offers something to spark your senses.

This juried fine art festival features works from accomplished artists across Arizona and the Southwest, spanning a wide variety of mediums including painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, photography, and more. Presented in the shade of Prescott’s iconic pines and historical architecture, the festival draws thousands of visitors to explore, collect, and connect.

The Art & Wine Festival is about more than just shopping—it’s about celebrating creativity, community, and the unique culture of Prescott,” said a spokesperson from Mountain Artists Guild. Proceeds directly support local artists, student scholarships, and year-round educational programming.

Additional attractions include:

• Local, Regional and National Artist

• Gourmet food trucks and artisan snacks

• Arizona Wineries

• Live acoustic performances throughout the day

• Centrally located among downtown Prescott’s shops, cafes, and galleries

Festival admission is free, with wine tasting tickets available for purchase on-site or in advance via www.willcoxwinecountry.org. Visitors are encouraged to check the Mountain Artists Guild website www.mountainartistsguild.org for updates, wineries, and artist lineups for the current year.

Sip & Savor Arizona Wine! Newer to the festival but quickly becoming a fan favorite is the Arizona Wine Garden, curated in collaboration with Wilcox Wine Country. Guests can sample premium selections from regional wineries, enjoy live music, and relax in a shaded tasting area. The wine garden experience features local and regional wineries offering tastings, flights, and bottles for sale. Partnering with Wilcox Wine Country, the festival brings the state’s growing wine scene straight to Prescott’s downtown. Art and wine enthusiasts are invited to browse and relax under the trees, sip a chilled rosé or bold red, and soak in live acoustic music as you mingle with fellow festival-goers.

Participating Wineries:

• 1764 Vineyards

• DA Vines Vineyard

• Soaring Wines

• Birds & Barrel Vineyards

• Su Vino Winery

For attendees aged 21 and over, elevate your festival experience with exclusive wine-tasting tickets, offering a journey through the acclaimed wines of Arizona’s Willcox Wine Country. Immerse yourself in the rich flavors and exquisite craftsmanship of wines from a wide variety of top wineries, renowned for their quality and innovation.

Savor highly-rated selections that have garnered praise from esteemed publications such as Wine Spectator, San Francisco Chronicle, tastings.com, and the Arizona Republic. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or a curious novice, this tasting experience promises to delight your palate and expand your appreciation for Arizona’s thriving wine culture.

About Mountain Artists Guild - Founded in 1949, the Mountain Artists Guild is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to supporting artists of all ages and skill levels in northern Arizona. Through events, exhibitions, and educational outreach, the Guild nurtures a thriving arts community in Prescott and beyond.

