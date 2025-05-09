Birds and Barrels Vineyard Birds and Barrels Vineyard Sunset Birds and Barrels Vineyard Grapes

Birds and Barrels Vineyard Thrives with Growth, Live Music, and Exceptional New Wines

We’re incredibly proud of our journey. Watching our vines flourish, unveiling new wine creations, & bringing people together, it’s all part of the experience we love to create.” — Chad Preston

WILLCOX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birds and Barrels Vineyard is celebrating a season of expansion, innovation, and unforgettable experiences for wine lovers. With an increasing vineyard footprint, exciting new wine releases, and a summer of late-night live music, the heart of Arizona’s wine country, has never been more vibrant.

Vineyard Growth and New Wine Releases.

Birds and Barrels Vineyards was founded by Chad and Monica Preston in 2015 with the goal of crafting ultra-premium Arizona wines. Family owned and operated, Birds and Barrels takes pride in every aspect of production from the quality of grapes grown on site to the hand harvesting, pressing and crafting of the wine. Located in beautiful Willcox, Arizona, Birds and Barrels Vineyards is surrounded by majestic mountain vistas and gently rolling hills with grain fields, vineyards and orchards.

As their vines continue to flourish under the Arizona sun. Birds and Barrels Vineyard is proud to introduce two new co-ferment wines—Petit Verdot-Malbec and Malbec-Tannat. These carefully crafted blends bring bold flavors and unique character to our collection, showcasing our dedication to excellence and the art of wine-making.

Late-Night Live Music: A Summer to Remember

From June through September, Birds and Barrels Vineyard will host an electrifying late-night live music series, inviting guests to experience the perfect combination of music, wine, and community. Set against the backdrop of our thriving vineyard, each night will feature talented artists creating an atmosphere of connection and celebration.

“We’re incredibly proud of the journey Birds and Barrels Vineyard has taken,” said Chad Preston, co-Owner. “Watching our vines flourish, unveiling new wine creations, and bringing people together through music—it’s all part of the experience we love to create.”

With continued growth, new varietals, and unforgettable evenings under the stars, Birds and Barrels remains a must-visit destination for wine enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Join us for a summer of sipping, savoring, and celebrating all that makes our vineyard special.

For more information, visit www.birdsandbarrels.com or follow on Instagram: birdsandbarrels.

Contact:

Monica Preston

Birds and Barrels Vineyard

monica@birdsandbarrels.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.