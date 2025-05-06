Willcox Wine Country Logo Willcox Wine Festival Willcox Wine Festival

18th Annual Willcox Wine Festival - May 17 & 18 featuring Arizona's Premier Wine Region Wineries!

WILLCOX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willcox Wine Country, Arizona's premier wine region is excited to host our annual spring festival May 17 & 18. Located in southeastern Arizona, near the town of Willcox, this area has gained recognition for its unique terroir and the production of high-quality wines. The region benefits from its high elevation, warm days, cool nights, and well-drained soils, which are ideal conditions for grape growing.

New vintages, new blends, new wines are on the menu for this exciting weekend.

Sat. May 17 - 6:00 pm till 9:00 pm – Wine Dinner . 6:30 PM – Wine maker’s dinner featuring Bar X Bar Cattle Wagyu Beef. You will have the opportunity to try different cuts! An experience you don’t want to miss. We will also have appetizers, salad, side items with your meal and dessert and of course wine. At the Willcox Community Center! 312 W Stewart St, Willcox, AZ 85643

Sat. May 17 - 11:00 am till 5:00 pm - Wine Festival - $35 per person pre-sale / $45 at the gate. Each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and ten tasting tickets.

Sun. May 18 - 11:00 am till 5:00 pm - Wine Festival - $30 per person pre-sale / $40 at the gate. Each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and ten tasting tickets.

Featuring 13 of Arizona’s best wineries along with over 30 non-winery vendors including fine arts, artisan foods, vintage vendors, and non-stop entertainment along with 2 food trucks.

This is a Rain or Shine Event

Participating Wineries:

• Birds & Barrels Vineyards

• Bodega Pierce

• Carlson Creek Vineyards

• Golden Rule Vineyards

• Keeling Schaefer Vineyards

• Pillsbury Wine Company

• Strive Vineyards

• Zarpara Vineyard

• 1764 Vineyards

• Copper Horse Vineyard

• DA Vines Vineyard

• Page Springs

• Soaring Wines

Live Music both days!

The festival will also feature over 40 art, craft and artisan vendors, multiple food vendors and 2 food trucks.

ABOUT WILLCOX WINE COUNTRY:

Willcox Wine Country is Arizona's premier wine region. It is a wine region located in Cochise and Graham counties in far southeastern Arizona. The Willcox area leads Arizona wine grape production by growing 74% of the state’s wine grapes. Wines from the region and wines made with Willcox grapes have been highly rated by Wine Spectator, San Francisco Chronicle, tastings.com and the Arizona Republic.

The area includes the Willcox AVA (American Area), making it federally recognized as a unique and distinctive wine growing region in the United States. Willcox Wine Country features 14 tasting rooms, tours, locally grown and produced wines and the semi-annual Willcox Wine Country Festival (held in May and October), which has been rated by Fodor's Travel as one of the top-ten wine festivals in North America. For more information visit www.willcoxwinecountry.org.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILLCOX

At the Center of the Willcox Wine Country region, the City of Willcox is the historic, cultural, and economic hub of far southeastern Arizona.

Established as a Railroad terminal in 1880, Willcox became a small rural community supporting local Farms, Orchards, Vineyards and Ranches in a vast region of high-altitude basins and mountain ranges. Willcox is the hospitality gateway to Willcox Wine Country, the Chiricahua National Monument, Ft Bowie National Historic Site, and the Coronado National Forest. For more information visitwillcox.az.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.