MDC investigates reported fish kill on Route J Reservoir in Ralls County

Body

MONROE CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) received a report earlier today of a fish kill event on Route J Reservoir in Ralls County. An investigation into the report revealed that this was likely a natural fish kill event, and that there is no reason for concern.

At Route J Reservoir, a large algal bloom led to low oxygen levels in the water, causing the death of several thousand fish—mostly gizzard shad. These types of fish kills are not unusual during hot weather when warm water holds less oxygen and algae grow rapidly. While it can be concerning to see, this is a natural event and does not pose any risk to human health. Each year, MDC handles around 100 fish kills and other water quality events that pose a threat to fish, wildlife, and recreation. Most of these events are caused by natural processes, as is the case with this fish kill at Route J Reservoir. The rest of these events are caused by pollution, chlorinated drinking water, or chemical spills that contaminate the waterways.

In the aftermath of a fish kill, nature will take its course and allow the decomposition process to take place. Nutrients from this process will be fed back into the ecosystem, benefiting the local plants and animals. While this may not be a pretty sight to look at, it is best for the environment to let the process run its course. Any living fish in the area are safe to catch and consume.

MDC asks that the public reports suspected fish kills here: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4PV.