WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free2move Accelerates Flexible Mobility with DriveItAway Partnership● Powered by Free2move’s SaaS and DriveItAway’s subscription tech● Turns dealerships into full mobility hubs● Expands available vehicles for customers and dealers● Microleasing allows dealerships to capture additional sales with a new segment of customers while also creating future service profitabilityFree2move, the global leader in Mobility as a Service (MaaS), continues to strengthen its position as the industry’s preferred SaaS platform, now serving thousands of dealerships worldwide, by integrating DriveItAway’s innovative subscription solution into its modular SaaS marketplace. This integration is designed to seamlessly align with traditional automotive sales processes, enhancing dealership profitability and transforming vehicle accessibility for customers.One Marketplace, Multiple SolutionsFree2move’s advanced SaaS platform is structured as a modular marketplace, enabling rapid and seamless integration of innovative third-party services. Already providing insurance, fleet-on-demand solutions, broker integrations, and now the DriveItAway subscription-to-ownership technology, Free2move emerges as the definitive platform merging automotive sales and modern mobility solutions, driving dealer sales performance and margins.“Free2move powered by DIA” – Integrated InnovationThe partnership introduces the “Free2move powered by DIA” solution, which integrates seamlessly within existing dealer sales workflows. By leveraging DriveItAway’s proven subscription technology, customers gain immediate and flexible vehicle access with no long-term commitment or substantial upfront investment, while dealers enjoy optimized vehicle turnover, additional sales, and higher profitability.Delivering Clear and Immediate BenefitsCustomers benefit from easy and flexible access to vehicles, with no need for a credit check or down payment, and a straightforward route to vehicle ownership. For dealers, this offering leads to increased profitability and sales by expanding the customer base, reducing acquisition costs and improving used vehicle inventory management.“Our modular SaaS marketplace is designed precisely to align mobility innovation with traditional automotive sales processes” emphasizes Benjamin Maillard, Managing Director of Free2move North America, “Integrating DriveItAway strengthens our platform as the go-to solution for dealers aiming to leverage mobility to boost sales and profitability.”John Possumato, CEO of DriveItAway, adds: “Being part of Free2move’s marketplace allows our subscription model to seamlessly integrate within dealerships, creating unmatched value for both customers and dealers, and driving the future convergence of automotive sales and flexible mobility.”Unlocking the Value of Used Car InventoryThe new service also provides dealerships exclusive access to a competitive externalized used-car inventory pool, helping dealers effectively manage aging inventory, improve margins, and quickly respond to changing market demands.Future-Proofed MobilityFree2move’s SaaS platform, built for flexibility and scalability, is positioned to integrate future mobility innovations including autonomous driving and urban air transport, while continually enhancing automotive daily retail operations and customer experience.About Free2moveFree2move, a global mobility leader, serves thousands of dealerships worldwide through its innovative modular SaaS marketplace, integrating over 20,000 connected vehicles and a broad array of mobility solutions. The company supports dealers in leveraging mobility to drive sales, profitability, and customer satisfaction.For further information: https://www.free2move.com About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive flexible lease app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive, turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities, to gain sales and market share.Dealerships interested in boosting their sales with Free2move can contact Garrett Weyrich, Head of Franchise VaaS Solutions NA, at garrett.weyrich@free2move.com or at 317-417-6455, or schedule a meeting on the link below: Boost your Dealership Sales with F2M ".Media contact:Dalyce Semko (403)869-3259d.semko@open2america.com

