Mobilisights and Vinli Enter Into New Agreement

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vinli, a leading innovator in mobility and automotive data intelligence, has entered into a new agreement with Stellantis’ commercial vehicle connectivity platform, Mobilisights. This partnership represents a significant advancement, enhancing Vinli’s ability to deliver world-class insights for fleet management, risk analytics, and next-generation mobility solutions.This collaboration marks a major milestone, adding Stellantis to Vinli’s growing list of OEM integrations. Mobilisights, the Data as a Service (DaaS) business unit of Stellantis, delivers connected vehicle data and analytics on vehicles across its extensive brand portfolio, including Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and FIAT in North America.“With Mobilisights now part of the Vinli ecosystem, we further our mission to unlock smarter, safer, and more efficient mobility through connected data,” said Matt Himelfarb, Chief Executive Officer at Vinli. “The breadth of Stellantis’ vehicle lineup, combined with Vinli’s data intelligence capabilities, offers powerful value to our enterprise clients.”The agreement allows Vinli’s enterprise customers—including top-tier insurers, fleet operators, and mobility service providers—access to accurate, near real-time vehicle data directly from Stellantis’ connected vehicles. With fleet owner consent and in compliance with Stellantis’ data privacy and governance standards, this integration empowers customers to gain deeper visibility into driver behavior, optimize fleet performance, improve safety outcomes, and increase profitability through predictive and actionable insights.Vinli’s platform continues to redefine connected mobility, using advanced data normalization and analytics across multiple OEM sources. By incorporating Mobilsights’ fleet data streams into its platform, Vinli expands its footprint and accelerates the delivery of high-impact, data-driven solutions for the automotive industry.“We’re excited to collaborate with Stellantis and see tremendous potential in what we can achieve together,” added Himelfarb. “Expanding our OEM partnerships ensures that Vinli remains at the forefront of innovation and value creation for connected fleets.”“We are super excited to add a highly innovative and customer focused company like Vinli to our partnership list. By integrating with Vinli’s platform, advanced technology and predictive analytics, Stellantis customers and drivers will be able to obtain unmatched benefits in areas of safety, productivity, operational efficiency and cost management.” Said Aditya Nath (VP Sales for North America at Mobilisights).To learn more about Vinli’s advanced data solutions or to request a demo, visit www.vin.li About MobilisightsMobilisights is the Stellantis Data as a Service Company with unique access to embedded data telematics from fourteen automotive brands. Mobilisights envisions a ‘smarter’ world where innovative applications and services leverage connected vehicle datasets, and the insights they provide, to dramatically transform and continually improve everyday lives for consumers and businesses. For more information: www.mobilisights.com About StellantisStellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com About VinliVinli is a global fleet technology leader, providing hardware-agnostic software for fleet management, insurance intelligence, and actionable insights to the world’s largest fleets. We turn billions of data points into actionable insights that help our customers cut costs, reduce risk, and manage their operations more effectively. For more information, visit: www.vinli.com

