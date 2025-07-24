Submit Release
Gateway Drive intersection to close next week for railroad crossing replacement

FARGO, N.D. – U.S. Highway 2, known as Gateway Drive in Grand Forks, will temporarily close next week at the intersection of Mill Road/North Fifth Street to accommodate rail replacement on the BSNF Railroad crossing.

A detour route for traffic has been established south on Washington Street, then eastbound on DeMers Avenue to the intersection of Gateway Drive in East Grand Forks, MN.

The road closure will begin July 28 and is expected to last four to five days, barring any unexpected delays.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
 

