Judge Epstein Gives Keynote Speech at Steptoe, Celebrates Pro Bono
On Wednesday, July 25, DC Courts joined in the celebration of honoring those dedicated to improving our community through pro bono! Steptoe LLP invited Senior Judge Anthony Epstein to be their ceremony’s keynote speaker.
“From the judge’s perspective, [it’s amazing] what a difference a lawyer can make, especially when the other party has representation. A courtroom can be a mystifying and even terrifying place . . . Not having a lawyer can put you at a serious disadvantage.”
