Boston Elections Department Sends Vote-By-Mail Applications, Issues Call For Poll Workers

In order to increase access to and participation in local elections, the City of Boston’s Election Department is mailing vote-by-mail applications to Boston voters. Applications are being mailed to the address at which each voter is registered or has on file with the Election Department. These applications are non-forwardable, even if a voter has changed their address with the post office. Additionally, the Election Department is recruiting poll workers for the upcoming Preliminary Municipal Election on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

In order to vote-by-mail in the September 9 Preliminary Election, residents must (1) be registered to vote by Saturday, August 30th, and (2) the City of Boston must receive a vote-by-mail application by Tuesday September 2nd at 5pm. The following information and forms may be found at www.VoteinMA.com.

Residents can check their voter registration at www.VoteinMA.com and can update it if necessary in any of the following ways:

On the Secretary of State’s website at www.VoteinMA.com;

By printing a voter registration form and mailing it to the Boston Election Department located at City Hall, One City Hall Square, Room 241, Boston, MA 02201; or by dropping it in the City Hall Plaza drop box at City Hall - Main Entrance on 3rd Floor, 1 City Hall Sq, Boston, MA 02201;

By coming in person to the Boston Election Department, located at City Hall.

2. In order to receive a vote-by-mail ballot, a registered voter’s application must reach the Boston Election Department by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2. Voters can do this in any of the following ways:

By completing and returning a paper vote-by-mail application, which is mailed to all registered voters, or which can be downloaded here. Applications can be returned via mail to the Boston Election Department, City Hall, One City Hall Square, Room 241, Boston, MA 02201, or in person either at the Boston Election Department or in the drop box located at the Main Entrance to Boston City Hall on the 3rd Floor;

By completing an online application on the Secretary of State’s website;

By e-mailing a signed application or letter to the Election Department requesting a vote-by-mail ballot for any or all elections in 2025, including the Preliminary Municipal Election on September 9, 2025 and the General Municipal Election on November 4, 2025 to either election@boston.gov or absenteevoter@boston.gov.

If residents have questions or need further assistance updating their voter registration or requesting a vote-by-mail application, they are encouraged to contact the Election Department at 617-635-0905.

Additionally, the Election Department is recruiting poll workers for the upcoming Preliminary Municipal Election on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Poll workers are paid a stipend ranging from $160-200 in addition to payment for required training. Being a poll worker is a meaningful way to give back, participate in democracy, and help neighbors vote in free and fair elections. Residents can request to be assigned a location close to their home. Bilingual applicants are strongly encouraged. Residents can apply online or get more info at boston.gov/pollworkers or reach out to the Election Department by calling 617-635-0905 or emailing pollworkers@boston.gov.