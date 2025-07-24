Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network to Broadcast Key UNLV Matchups This Season

UNLV Athletics and SSSEN partner to bring fans front-row access to college sports action.

SSSEN Announces UNLV Athletics Broadcast Schedule

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is proud to announce an expanded broadcast schedule in partnership with UNLV Athletics for the upcoming 2025 – 2026 season. SSSEN will now air two football games, seven women’s soccer matches and twelve volleyball matches. Broadcast schedules of both men’s and women’s basketball will be announced this fall.

This football season, SSSEN will broadcast two key matchups as UNLV hosts Idaho State on August 23 at 1 PM, followed by a showdown against New Mexico on November 1 at 12 PM.

UNLV fans can catch all the action live on digital channel 5.2, COX Channel 77, and via streaming on YouTubeTV and Fubo, ensuring maximum accessibility throughout Nevada.

“This partnership reflects exactly what the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network was built for—connecting communities through local sports,” said Michael Korr, Vice President and General Manager of KVVU FOX5 and SSSEN. “We’re thrilled to continue working with UNLV to highlight the incredible talent of their student-athletes and bring these exciting games directly to fans.”

The collaboration between SSSEN and UNLV has grown steadily since its inception in 2023, with increased fan engagement and viewership each season.

“Our student-athletes work incredibly hard, and it means so much for their families, friends, and fans to be able to watch them compete,” said Dan Dolby, General Manager of UNLV Athletics. “We’re grateful for our partnership with SSSEN, which continues to raise the visibility of our programs and the pride of our university.”

ABOUT SILVER STATE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK

Launched by KVVU FOX5 in 2023, the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), was created by FOX5 to connect fans across Nevada to their favorite local sports teams. SSSEN is the official TV partner of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, Vegas Knight Hawks, Las Vegas Lights FC, Tahoe Knight Monsters and the A7FL Nevada Division. The Las Vegas Aviators also broadcast select games on SSSEN.

