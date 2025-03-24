FROM THE DIAMOND TO THE SMALL SCREEN, LAS VEGAS PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL SCORES AIRTIME WITH LOCAL TV PARTNERS

Select games from the Aviator's 2025 season will be broadcast on FOX5 & SSSEN

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), FOX5 and the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A Affiliate of the Athletics, are teaming up again to broadcast 30 select games for the 2025 season.

Fans in Southern Nevada will be able to tune-in and catch the Aviators in action over the air on channel 5.2, COX 125, YoutubeTV and Fubo.

FOX5 KVVU Vice President and General Manager, Michael Korr said “We are thrilled to bring 30 Las Vegas Aviators games to local fans, delivering the excitement of live baseball directly to our community. The Aviators are a cornerstone of Las Vegas sports, and we’re proud to showcase their incredible talent and passion. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier local sports coverage and giving fans more ways to experience the game they love.”

“We’re excited to be back for our third season with the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network. As the longest running professional sports team in Las Vegas, it’s important for our loyal fans to have an additional way to watch Triple-A baseball. In a pro sports mecca like Las Vegas, the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network is leading the way to make Pacific Coast League baseball more visible,” Las Vegas Aviators President & COO Don Logan said.

The Las Vegas Aviators begin their 42nd season in the Silver State on Friday, March 28.

