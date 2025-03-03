MLB Action Returns to Las Vegas with TV Broadcast

The A's and Diamondback will play at Las Vegas Ballpark March 8 & 9

KVVU FOX5 and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network to Broadcast A’s Big League Weekend Games in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KVVU FOX5 and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) are set to bring Major League Baseball action to local fans, announcing live broadcasts of the A’s Big League Weekend games at Las Vegas Ballpark. SSSEN will air the game on March 8, while FOX5 will air the game on March 9.

Big League Weekend has long been a fan favorite by bringing MLB-caliber action to Southern Nevada. With the A’s transition to Las Vegas on the horizon, this year’s games take on special significance, and FOX5 and SSSEN are ensuring fans can watch every moment.

Broadcast Schedule:

• Saturday, March 8, 1-4pm – Live on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

• Sunday, March 9, 1-4pm – Live on KVVU FOX5

Both broadcasts will feature full live coverage of the games from Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the A’s Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators.



ABOUT KVVU FOX5

Committed to informing and serving the Las Vegas community, FOX5 KVVU delivers 16 hours of LIVE local content every weekday with FOX5 News, and its local lifestyle shows MORE Local. Las Vegas and Studio 5 Live. Since 1998, FOX5 has been breaking the mold when it comes to local television and has been recognized for its community initiatives such as the FOX5 Surprise Squad, Super Build and Take 5 to Care. FOX5 is proud to be the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders. And is home to the RebZone Sports Show, the Official UNLV Coaches Show for UNLV football and men’s and women’s basketball. To learn more about the station, visit www.FOX5Vegas.com.

ABOUT SILVER STATE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), was created by FOX5 to connect fans across Nevada to their favorite local sports teams. SSSEN is home to more than 100 University of Nevada Las Vegas athletic events, a partnership that is a first of its kind for UNLV and a Southern Nevada TV station. SSSEN is also the official TV partner of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, Vegas Knight Hawks, Las Vegas Lights FC, Tahoe Knight Monsters and the A7FL Nevada Division. The Las Vegas Aviators also broadcast select games on SSSEN. Viewers in the Las Vegas DMA can watch the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network on broadcast channel 5.2, COX 125, YoutubeTV and Fubo.

