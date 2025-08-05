Golden State Connect Authority, CA Kicks Off Procurement Journey with OpenGov

GOLDEN STATE CONNECT AUTHORITY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a first-time customer, Golden State Connect Authority in California needed the right tools to help launch its procurement process and grow its vendor network. That’s why the team turned to OpenGov, the go-to public partner for governments building strong tech systems from the ground up.Focused on bringing broadband to rural communities across the state, Golden State Connect Authority wanted a solution to help them easily develop solicitations, connect with more vendors, and stay on top of contracts. Most importantly, they sought a system built for the way public agencies work—simple to use, but powerful enough to scale with their goals. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management fit the bill, offering a flexible and supportive platform that stood out from the rest.With OpenGov, the team is excited to streamline how they create RFPs, broaden their reach to new vendors, and keep track of everything in one spot. And as they continue to grow, they’ll have a solid system that keeps things moving smoothly and helps them stay focused on their mission.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

