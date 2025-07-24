Submit Release
Orange County Judge Short-Changed Attorneys in Fee Award

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has concluded that where a lemon-law case was tried in Orange County, it was error for the judge, in awarding fees to the plaintiff’s Los Angeles lawyers, to set the amount at the relatively low average hourly rate charged by practitioners in Fresno County, basing the order on the defective vehicle having been purchased and serviced there.

