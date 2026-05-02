Chief Justice Guerrero Announces 2026 Civic Learning Award Honorees

SACRAMENTO—Today, Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero announced the recipients of the 2026 Civic Learning Awards, the state’s highest honor recognizing K–12 schools for outstanding achievement in civic education.

“These schools show what’s possible when school administrators, teachers, and students work together to make civic engagement a core part of the educational experience,” said Chief Justice Guerrero.

One elementary school, one middle school, and one high school received the Civic Learning Award of Excellence, highlighting their exceptional programs that empower students to engage meaningfully in their communities and develop lifelong civic skills.

This year’s top honorees are:

Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Elementary School (Sacramento, Sacramento County)

(Sacramento, Sacramento County) South Junior High School (Anaheim, Orange County)

(Anaheim, Orange County) Norwalk High School (Norwalk, Los Angeles County)

The following schools were recognized with the Award of Merit:

Tarpey Elementary School (Clovis, Fresno County)

(Clovis, Fresno County) Wangenheim Middle School (San Diego, San Diego County)

(San Diego, San Diego County) Yerba Buena High School (San Jose, Santa Clara County)

The following schools were recognized with the Award of Distinction:

Wittmann Elementary School (Cerritos, Los Angeles County)

(Cerritos, Los Angeles County) Rancho Viejo Middle School (Hemet, Riverside County)

(Hemet, Riverside County) Pacific High School (San Bernardino, San Bernardino County)

Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep's middle and high school program was honored with an emeritus award in recognition of its continued excellence in civic engagement.

Launched in 2013, the award celebrates schools that make space for high‑quality civic learning and engagement. For the first time in several years, the 2026 program asked schools to submit details for how other schools could replicate their top programs. A total of 112 programs were submitted by elementary, middle, and high school educators.

Judges from California courts will present the awards in person this September as part of the judicial branch’s Constitution Month commemoration. Chief Justice Guerrero will continue her tradition of visiting schools earning the top Award of Excellence. Judges from the courts of appeal and the superior courts visit honorees in their jurisdictions for the other award categories.

About the Civic Learning Awards

The Civic Learning Awards program is co‑sponsored by the Chief Justice of California and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. The award recognizes schools that embed civic learning into schoolwide practices, including classroom instruction, student-led projects, service learning, and opportunities to take informed action.

More information is available at powerofdemocracy.org/civic-learning-award.