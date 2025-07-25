Express Wages Brings Early Wage Access to Amada Senior Care Farmington Hills

Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Wages , an innovator in fintech providing earned wage access (EWA) nationwide, announced a partnership with Amada Senior Care Farmington Hills to bring early wage access to employees — empowering them with greater financial flexibility and control. The collaboration reflects Express Wages’ mission to ease the financial stress of workers living paycheck-to-paycheck by giving them faster, more flexible access to the wages they’ve already earned.Amada Senior Care Farmington Hills is a nonmedical in-home care provider that delivers personalized support for seniors in the Detroit metro area. The partnership supports the organization’s efforts to attract and retain top talent by providing a valuable benefit that helps employees improve cash flow and cover unexpected expenses.“We’re proud to welcome Amada Senior Care Farmington Hills to our growing network of compassionate employers,” says Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan. “By offering early access to earned wages, they’re investing in the well-being of their caregivers and strengthening the continuity of care for the families who rely on them.”Breaking barriers in both finance and tech, Express Wages is the first Black-founded fintech company in the EWA space. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology — scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.Express Wages’ plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties. According to Bankrate’s 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company’s strategic partnerships offer:• Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.• Financial literacy education via WellCents.• Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.• Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds: “This isn’t just about faster paydays — it’s about showing up for the people who dedicate themselves to caring for others. We see earned wage access as a basic right for today’s essential workforce.”According to Business Research Insights, “the global earned wage access software market size stood at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.82 billion in 2025, growing further to USD 5.13 billion by 2033 at an estimated CAGR of 14%.” Express Wages recently closed a $1.2 million friends and family funding round to accelerate its expansion across multiple industries, including food service, hospitality and health care. With growing awareness of the financial pressures facing hourly and frontline workers, earned wage access is rapidly gaining momentum.About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams — delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and literacy resources. For more information, visit https://expresswages.com Media Inquiries:

