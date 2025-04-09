S3 AeroDefense Announces New Distribution Agreement with Rogerson Kratos

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S3 AeroDefense is proud to announce a new distribution agreement with Rogerson Kratos , a leading provider of avionics upgrades, modernization solutions, and spares for military aircraft.Under this agreement, S3 will distribute Rogerson Kratos' products and services for key platforms, including the UH-60 Black Hawk and C-130 Hercules, along with additional fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.This 3-year agreement strengthens both companies’ goal of providing mission-critical avionics solutions and modernization support for military operators worldwide. In addition to distributing Rogerson Kratos’ products, S3 will facilitate repairs and implementation services, ensuring operators have access to affordable and seamless aftermarket support.“We are excited to partner with Rogerson Kratos who bring decades of expertise in avionics upgrades and modernization,” said John Flaschberger, Strategic Alliance Manager at S3 AeroDefense. “Combined with S3’s global reach, this new partnership ensures military operators have access to the innovative solutions they need to keep their aircraft flying.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.