S3 AeroDefense Named by Moog, Inc. as Worldwide Distributor for Military Global Sustainment

S3 AeroDefense named as new partner for Moog Inc., securing Worldwide Distribution rights for Moog's Military Global Sustainment - Paris Air Show 2025

PARIS, FRANCE, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S3 AeroDefense is proud to announce a new agreement with Moog Inc., securing Worldwide Distribution rights for Moog’s Military Global Sustainment. This expanded partnership also strengthens our role as an Authorized Repair Center, enhancing our ability to support military operators with trusted OEM-quality service and global reach.Moog, renowned for its high-performance primary and secondary flight control systems, provides critical components such as pitch and roll trim actuators, power drive units, leading edge actuation and active vibration control systems. These systems are integral to the smooth operation of military aircraft, ensuring optimal performance and reliability in demanding operational environments."Our partnership with Moog exemplifies our commitment to providing comprehensive support to military operators," says Jeff Wnuk, Senior Vice President of Operations at S3 AeroDefense. "By combining Moog's innovative technologies with our global network, we can ensure that operators have continued access to reliable, nose-to-tail support for their fleets.”“Moog is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with S3 AeroDefense, aimed at enhancing our ability to effectively serve, support, and sustain our global military operators. This collaboration underscores our unwavering dedication to fortifying fleet readiness,” says Camille Flaherty, Group Vice President and General Manager, Moog Military Global Sustainment.As the defense landscape continues to evolve, the Moog and S3 partnership stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in delivering superior, on-time, and OEM-quality support to military operators around the world.

