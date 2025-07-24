A message from the ODHS Director: Planning for a leadership transition

Today, ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht announced his retirement. The Governor has nominated Deputy Director Liesl Wendt to take his place in the fall pending Senate confirmation. Please read this press release for more information.

---

Dear ODHS friends and colleagues,

The time has come to begin planning for a leadership transition at the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS).

After 35 years of service to the people of Oregon—including four state agencies, three governors, the legislature, the nine federally recognized Tribes of Oregon, and our dedicated public employees, I plan to retire on October 1 and step away from the role I’ve held for the past eight years to make space for a new Director to build on the many accomplishments we’ve achieved together. I am pleased to share that the Governor is appointing Liesl Wendt as the next director of ODHS, pending Senate confirmation in September.

Liesl has served as deputy director for the past seven years and has made a profound impact on ODHS, from leading expansion of our emergency response capabilities through the formation of OREM to being a strong champion of equity initiatives. Liesl’s vision for the future and steady leadership is exactly what ODHS needs as it navigates changes and uncertainty.

I look forward to working closely with Liesl in the coming weeks to support a smooth and thoughtful transition.

Serving the people of Oregon—and each of you—has been the greatest honor of my professional life. More than half of my life and most of my adult years has been devoted to public service. I share the drive to serve with many of you who also have devoted your life to serving the public.

My public service journey began in the Oregon Legislature during the 1989 session, which gave me an essential foundation in how government functions and is funded. In 1990, I began as a frontline supervisor in Publishing and Distribution at the Oregon Department of General Services (DGS), which later became part of the Department of Administrative Services (DAS). My time at DAS Publishing and Distribution helped shape the leader and manager I am today. Still, when I walk into that building on Airport Road I feel at home. It was there I learned many important leadership lessons: if you take care of people, they’ll take care of you and when you make decisions rooted in values and with clear intent you can act with a free conscience.

I joined ODHS the first time in 2001 when it still included both health and human services. It was a time of transition and turbulence with the agency having had five directors in four years. I learned the value of stability and the importance of continuity in driving meaningful, lasting change. I observed and learned from some truly remarkable executive leaders.

In 2008, what was meant to be a six-month rotation to the Oregon Youth Authority (OYA) turned into a nine-month assignment—and ultimately nine years. At OYA I learned profound lessons: that youth are not problems to solve, but potential to nurture. I saw firsthand how even the most troubled young people can transform and develop into mindful adults. The experience also reinforced my belief that authenticity is vital, especially since young people are quick to detect anything less than genuine. It was a privilege to serve alongside such dedicated professionals helping youth in the juvenile justice system transform their lives. That experience holds a special place in my heart.

I returned to ODHS in 2017—again in a time of leadership transition. The past eight years have drawn on everything I’ve learned and stretched me in new ways. I’ve come to understand that things are not always as they appear—especially in the age of social media. I’ve learned that progress can emerge even in the midst of setbacks, and that shame and blame will never drive growth; only a healthy balance of accountability and support can do that.

As I’ve often said the most important people at ODHS are those we serve. Next are those who serve them: you—all of you—and the tens of thousands of individuals who work through our contractors, providers and partners. I am deeply grateful to all of you for continuing to do this vital work.

The next 2 months will go quickly, and I still have much work to do. Thanks to your outstanding work and commitment, much has been accomplished over the past 8 years and I have no doubt that Liesl will build on this work and help take ODHS to new heights.

At a time when the illusion of separateness threatens our collective well-being, I’m reminded of Albert Einstein who described that illusion as "an optical delusion of consciousness." At ODHS we work daily to dismantle that illusion—guided by our Equity North Star, committed to well-being and opportunity for all. Our RiSE culture is the vehicle that drives this work.

Through my life and work I’ve come to believe that love is the greatest power in the world—and that authentic love can overcome even the most destructive forces. In a time dominated by violent global conflicts causing profound loss and suffering, I find hope in another quote often attributed to Einstein: “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” Achieving this requires a subtle yet crucial shift in consciousness that allows us to see ourselves as part of a larger world rather than viewing the world through a limited, self-centered lens. Courage and compassion are essential to this journey.

One of the most important lessons my mentors taught me is to be intentional about how we leave. In that spirit, I apologize to anyone I may have harmed, offended or overlooked—no matter how unintentional. I know that intent does not equal impact, and I humbly seek your forgiveness.

Although I look forward to this next chapter, I also know that I will miss the daily interactions with the people of ODHS and will miss being a part of the amazing work you all do every day to make Oregon a better place.

In closing, I want to thank Governor Kotek for her steadfast support of ODHS and the work you do each day to uplift and serve Oregonians. I’m also grateful to the Governor for her trust in me and our work at ODHS — especially during times when others have questioned it.

With gratitude and respect,



Fariborz