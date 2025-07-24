MAD Security Sets the Standard for CMMC Level 2 Success – Fortifying Resilience Across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB)

The Premier Managed Security Services Provider that combines technology, services, support, and training to simplify the cybersecurity challenge. MAD Security Sets the Standard for CMMC Level 2 Success

Enabling Perfect SPRS Scores with Proven Expertise in Compliance Strategy, Secure Architecture, and Audit Readiness

Scoping is the most critical part of the CMMC journey” — Jeremy Conway

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAD Security, a premier Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) specializing in cybersecurity operations for defense, maritime, and government sectors, again demonstrated its precision-driven cybersecurity expertise by guiding a U.S.-based defense contractor to a flawless CMMC Level 2 certification , achieving a perfect 110 Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) score.This success story was featured in the recent “ Compliance in Action ” webinar, hosted in partnership with PreVeil, which explored how a proactive compliance strategy and strategic enclave design can unlock competitive advantage in the DIB. Over a 20-month journey, MAD Security transformed a once non-compliant SPRS posture into full certification, providing key insights for others preparing for CMMC assessments.Watch the full webinar: Compliance in ActionA Proven Path to CMMC Compliance ExcellenceThe contractor partnered with MAD Security following a difficult initial SPRS assessment. MAD Security responded by designing a tightly scoped enclave based on their existing GCC environment, reducing costs and complexity.“Scoping is the most critical part of the CMMC journey,” said Jeremy Conway, President and CEO of MAD Security. “Our team focused on aligning compliance with real-world security operations. Having completed our own CMMC Level 2 certification, we were well-positioned to map our Shared Responsibility Matrix (SRM) directly with the client’s environment.”MAD Security further streamlined the client’s compliance efforts by integrating PreVeil’s secure email and file-sharing platform, ensuring compliant communication workflows. To prepare for the formal assessment, MAD Security conducted a rigorous dry run audit and provided tailored documentation support, resolving all outstanding gaps. These focused strategies led to a seamless certification process and a perfect 110 SPRS score.Partnering for Long-Term SecurityAs a CMMC Level 2-certified External Service Provider (ESP), MAD Security continues to empower clients with end-to-end compliance and security solutions. Through strategic integrations with trusted technologies like PreVeil, MAD Security ensures scalable, interoperable solutions that adapt to each client’s unique technology stack and mission-critical needs.###About MAD SecurityFounded in 2010, MAD Security is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). We specialize in safeguarding the defense industrial base, maritime, and government contractors with tailored cybersecurity solutions. Our robust services include SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Incident Response, GRC Gap Assessments, User Awareness Training, and Penetration Testing.MAD Security integrates NIST frameworks into every solution, ensuring compliance with the highest federal standards while simplifying cybersecurity challenges for our clients. Recognized as a Top 250 MSSP for four consecutive years, we excel in providing proactive threat detection and mitigation through our award-winning Security Operations Center (SOC).As a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO), we have successfully guided numerous contractors through CMMC Level 2 readiness , helping them achieve perfect SPRS scores of 110. Our unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and professionalism makes us a trusted cybersecurity partner for defense and government organizations.To learn more, visit www.madsecurity.com

