MAD Security Mobilizes Maritime Industry Following U.S. Coast Guard Cybersecurity Rule Implementation

Delivering End-to-End Cybersecurity Solutions as Coast Guard Rule Reshapes Maritime Risk Landscape

Maritime operations are increasingly targeted by advanced adversaries. MAD Security delivers the only truly integrated SOC, GRC, and compliance solution designed for this threat landscape.” — Cliff Neve

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAD Security, a premier Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) specializing in cybersecurity operations for defense, maritime, and government contractors, is actively partnering with maritime stakeholders to ensure rapid compliance and cyber resilience in response to the U.S. Coast Guard’s final rule on Cybersecurity in the Maritime Transportation System (MTS), which went into effect on July 16, 2025.Published in the Federal Register (90 FR 6298), this landmark rule ushers in mandatory cybersecurity controls for U.S.-flagged vessels, Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) facilities, and facilities governed by the Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002 (MTSA). It requires the development of Cybersecurity Plans, designation of Cybersecurity Officers (CySO), and phased implementation of workforce training and risk management protocols through 2027.“This rule fundamentally redefines how cybersecurity is viewed within the maritime sector,” said Jeremy Conway, CEO of MAD Security. “It’s not just about compliance—it’s about resilience, readiness, and defending national interests at sea and in port.”Key Milestones Under the Final Rule:-July 16, 2025: All cyber incidents must now be reported to the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) or the National Response Center.-January 12, 2026: All relevant personnel must complete cybersecurity training as outlined in 33 CFR 101.650.-July 16, 2027: CySO designations must be finalized, Cybersecurity Assessments completed, and Cybersecurity Plans submitted for approval.Failure to comply could result in operational disruptions, including vessel detentions or denial of port entry, especially for international vessels failing to meet ISM Code standards tied to cybersecurity readiness.MAD Security Director of Maritime, Cliff Neve, added, “Maritime operations are increasingly targeted by advanced adversaries. MAD Security delivers the only truly integrated SOC, GRC, and compliance solution designed for this threat landscape.”Delivering What the Maritime Sector Needs, NowAs a CMMC Level 2 Certified and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, MAD Security brings unmatched depth in securing operations that manage Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Leveraging the Completely MAD Security Process , the firm offers step-by-step guidance from discovery through ongoing security operations and incident response.MAD Security offers:Cybersecurity Plan development and gap remediationRisk assessments mapped to MTSA, SOLAS, and ISPS Code standardsCySO onboarding, role training, and advisory24/7 SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) with real-time threat detectionEnd-to-end compliance integration across Coast Guard, CMMC, NIST, and DFARS domainsAs the maritime industry faces its most significant cybersecurity mandate to date, MAD Security stands at the forefront, equipped, experienced, and mission-driven. We don’t just prepare organizations for compliance; we fortify them against today’s most advanced threats. With a proven track record in defending critical infrastructure and a commitment to simplifying complex regulations, MAD Security is the trusted partner maritime operators need to not only meet the new federal standards but to thrive in a landscape where security is non-negotiable.###About MAD SecurityFounded in 2010, MAD Security is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). We specialize in safeguarding the defense industrial base, maritime, and government contractors with tailored cybersecurity solutions. Our robust services include SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Incident Response, GRC Gap Assessments, User Awareness Training, and Penetration Testing.MAD Security integrates NIST frameworks into every solution, ensuring compliance with the highest federal standards while simplifying cybersecurity challenges for our clients. Recognized as a Top 250 MSSP for four consecutive years, we excel in providing proactive threat detection and mitigation through our award-winning Security Operations Center (SOC).As a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO), we have successfully guided numerous contractors through CMMC Level 2 readiness , helping them achieve perfect SPRS scores of 110. Our unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and professionalism makes us a trusted cybersecurity partner for defense and government organizations.To learn more, visit www.madsecurity.com

