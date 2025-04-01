MAD Security achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification MAD Security President and CEO, Jeremy Conway

MAD Security Sets the Standard for Cybersecurity and Compliance Excellence

This milestone is a testament to our relentless pursuit of cybersecurity excellence and our mission to protect the defense industrial base from EVIL” — Jeremy Conway, President and CEO

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAD Security, a premier Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) specializing in cybersecurity operations for defense, maritime, and government contractors, is proud to announce the successful attainment of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 Certification as of March 28th, 2025. With this achievement, MAD Security becomes one of the first MSSPs to reach this critical milestone, reinforcing its leadership in proactive security operations and compliance excellence for Department of Defense (DoD) contractors.Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification required MAD Security to undergo a rigorous third-party assessment conducted by a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). This assessment validated MAD Security’s successful implementation of all 110 security practices across 14 control domains, including Access Control, Incident Response, Risk Assessment, and System & Communications Protection—further demonstrating the company’s robust and mature cybersecurity program.This certification underscores MAD Security’s mission to safeguard businesses from cyber threats and supports DoD contractors that store, transmit, and process Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). As a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO), MAD Security has not only proven its advisory expertise but has also met the same high standards of compliance and security it expects from its clients.“This milestone is a testament to our relentless pursuit of cybersecurity excellence and our mission to protect the defense industrial base from EVIL,” said Jeremy Conway, CEO of MAD Security. “By attaining CMMC Level 2 certification, we’re setting the bar high—demonstrating that compliance and security go hand in hand. Our customers can move forward with full confidence, knowing they are backed by a partner that meets the same rigorous standards they must achieve.”With experience supporting the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and government contractors, MAD Security continues to simplify the cybersecurity challenge through a unique combination of Security Operations Center (SOC) services, compliance expertise, and mission-driven support.About MAD SecurityFounded in 2010, MAD Security is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). We specialize in safeguarding the defense industrial base, maritime, and government contractors with tailored cybersecurity solutions. Our robust services include SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Incident Response, GRC Gap Assessments, User Awareness Training, and Penetration Testing.MAD Security integrates NIST frameworks into every solution, ensuring compliance with the highest federal standards while simplifying cybersecurity challenges for our clients. Recognized as a Top 250 MSSP for four consecutive years, we excel in providing proactive threat detection and mitigation through our award-winning Security Operations Center (SOC).As a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO), we have successfully guided numerous contractors through CMMC Level 2 readiness, helping them achieve perfect SPRS scores of 110. Our unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and professionalism makes us a trusted cybersecurity partner for defense and government organizations.To learn more, visit www.madsecurity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.