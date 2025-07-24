New York Skyline Shines Bright for Sarcoma Awareness on July 25

New York City landmarks will light up yellow on July 25 to raise awareness for sarcoma and show support for patients, survivors, and families.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 25, 2025, landmarks across the United States will light up yellow for Light Up for Sarcoma Day, a national awareness effort led by the Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) as part of Sarcoma Awareness Month. This bold visual display shines a light on sarcoma — a rare and often overlooked cancer that makes up about 1% of adult cancers and as much as 20% of childhood cancers.

New York City will showcase its commitment to sarcoma awareness on Light Up for Sarcoma Day, with iconic structures across the city, including One Bryant Park (Midtown Manhattan), One Five One West 42nd Street (Midtown Manhattan), One World Trade Center (Lower Manhattan), and Sven (Long Island City, Queens), lighting up. Community members are encouraged to visit the display, take photos, and share them on social media to help raise awareness.

“Light Up for Sarcoma is a powerful way to make this rare cancer seen,” said Brandi Felser, CEO of the Sarcoma Foundation of America. “Each illuminated building represents a community standing in support of patients, survivors, and families affected by sarcoma.”

This vibrant display reflects SFA's deep ties to the city, which serves as a cornerstone of our mission through various impactful initiatives. Each year, New York hosts SFA's premier fundraising event, the Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala, and rallies community engagement through a Race to Cure Sarcoma event and participation in the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon through the SFA marathon team.

These crucial efforts directly enable SFA to fund groundbreaking sarcoma research at leading institutions such as Columbia University, Montefiore Medical Center, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). New York is also home to six distinguished members of SFA’s Medical Advisory Board, renowned experts from these same institutions who help guide national efforts to advance sarcoma research and improve patient care.

This year, the call for increased funding is more urgent than ever, with proposed federal budget cuts threatening to slow life-saving progress. For a rare cancer like sarcoma, breakthroughs depend on sustained investment in research. Bridging this gap is paramount to improving outcomes and achieving a world where no one dies from this devastating disease.

SFA encourages individuals, communities, and organizations to get involved by:

-Sharing photos of illuminated buildings and monuments on social media using #LightUpForSarcoma, #curesarcoma and #Sarcoma Awareness Month. Additionally, please email photos to communications@curesarcoma.org.

-Attending our annual fundraising gala, Stand Up to Sarcoma, on September 15, 2025, at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. Join us as we gather to honor those who are making a difference in the sarcoma community! https://curesarcoma.org/ways-to-help/stand-up-to-sarcoma-gala/

-Participating in or donating to an upcoming Race to Cure Sarcoma, joining others to advance research and improve outcomes for those affected by this rare cancer.

-Learning more about how to get involved during Sarcoma Awareness Month at www.curesarcoma.org/sarcoma-awareness-month

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact communications@curesarcoma.org.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in the United States. SFA’s mission is to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma to increase the number of survivors. We do this by funding and advancing research, educating and providing resources for people diagnosed with sarcoma, advocating on behalf of the community, bringing together the collective sarcoma voice, and growing awareness about the disease. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). In the U.S., over 17,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoma each year, and more than 7,000 die from the disease. Around 236,000 patients and families are living with sarcoma at any given time. Globally, over 187,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 116,000 die from sarcoma.

About the Race to Cure Sarcoma

The Race to Cure Sarcoma (RTCS) events bring together patients, survivors, families, caregivers, and medical professionals in local communities to raise funds and awareness through 5Ks and other walk/run events. To date, SFA has hosted over 130 RTCS events, engaging more than 55,000 participants and raising over $8.5 million for sarcoma research and patient education. For more information, please visit https://curesarcoma.org/race-to-cure-sarcoma/.



SFA thanks Spireworks for helping to get NYC to Light Up. Spireworks is an app-based platform illuminating iconic buildings in New York City owned by The Durst Organization for philanthropic causes, brands, and civic engagement.



