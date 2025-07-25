Hedge Fund Databases: Pure Crypto Ranks as Top-Performing Fund of Funds Since 2018

Pure Crypto

Digital Asset Investment Firm Outpaced Peers with 11x Net Returns Over First Seven Years While Weathering Crypto Winters; Prepares Launch of New Fund

It takes conviction to go deep early — and discipline to stay the course when the noise gets loud. That mindset helped us deliver 11x net returns over our first seven years, through the end of 2024...” — Jeremy Boynton, co-founder of Pure Crypto

GLEN ELLYN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Crypto delivered over 11x net returns from January 2018 through December 2024 — making it the best-performing hedge fund-of-funds across all strategies globally since launch, based on review of multiple hedge fund databases. The digital asset investment firm — one of the two oldest crypto fund-of-funds still active and reporting — has outpaced traditional and alternative peers by staying disciplined through volatility, avoiding hype cycles and backing only the best managers.The recognition comes during a pivotal moment for digital assets. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, enhanced regulatory clarity and a significant uptick in institutional participation, among other factors, signal a maturation of the ecosystem. Since its launch, Pure Crypto has treated digital assets not as a speculative bet, but as a serious asset class — applying allocator discipline, portfolio rigor, and first-principles thinking from day one. By maintaining focus amidst market volatility and avoiding transient trends, the firm has consistently delivered substantial returns, underscoring the value of steadfast investment principles in the evolving asset class.“We launched Pure Crypto because transformational technologies deserve serious investment frameworks,” said Jeremy Boynton, co-founder of Pure Crypto. “It takes conviction to go deep early — and discipline to stay the course when the noise gets loud. That mindset helped us deliver 11x net returns over our first seven years, through the end of 2024 — across cycles that rattled even seasoned investors.”“Digital asset investing rewards deep understanding — not crowd-following,” said Zach Lindquist, co-founder and Managing Partner of Pure Crypto. “Our edge is translating technical complexity into focused strategies that perform across market cycles. We’re not chasing shiny objects — we’re backing real builders and real execution. That means understanding token mechanics, market structure, and manager strategy well enough to know where the long-term signal actually is — and ignoring the rest.”Pure Crypto’s results stem from a different approach. Unlike funds that follow momentum or depend on internal trading desks, Pure Crypto was built with an allocator’s discipline: rigorous diligence, selective concentration and a long-term view across cycles. The firm allocates to a tightly curated set of managers — favoring depth of strategy and proven execution over hype, trends, or false comfort through diversification. This discerning, high-conviction approach has helped Pure Crypto sidestep noise, weather downturns and unlock asymmetric upside in a volatile space.The firm was launched by Boynton and Lindquist, who together serve as co-founders of Pure Crypto. Boynton also founded Laureate Wealth , an alternative investment advisor serving high-net-worth families and investors. While the two organizations operate independently, they share a common philosophy: disciplined capital allocation, long-term thinking and a belief in going deep where others might not. Laureate focuses on private markets like real estate, private equity and venture capital; Pure Crypto brings that same allocator discipline specifically to the digital asset space.Together, the affiliated businesses represent a growing investment platform designed for investors seeking high-conviction access across frontier and alternative markets. In addition to its flagship fund-of-funds, Pure Crypto is preparing to launch its next vehicle — building on its performance and expanding exposure to specialized digital asset strategies.For more information, visit pure-crypto.com About Pure CryptoPure Crypto is a digital asset investment firm focused on delivering long-term, risk-adjusted returns through multi-manager diversification, deep diligence and strategic discipline. Founded in 2018, the firm offers institutional-quality access to the crypto ecosystem — with a selective, allocator-first approach.About Laureate WealthLaureate Wealth is an independent investment advisor that helps families and investors steward capital across generations. The firm focuses on private markets — including real estate, private equity, and venture — and builds differentiated portfolios through high-conviction sourcing, first-principles analysis, and long-term alignment.

