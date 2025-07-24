Maryland State Police Investigating Double Fatal Crash In Queen Anne’s County

July 24, 2025

(CHURCH HILL, MD)– Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people this afternoon in Queen Anne’s County.

The driver and the passenger of a Toyota Camry, identified as Valerie Haines, 63, and Patricia Mead, 86, of Ridgley, Maryland, were pronounced deceased on the scene by Queen Anne’s emergency medical services personnel. The driver of a utility truck, a 39-year-old male, was reported uninjured in the crash.

Around 12:26 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to southbound U.S. Route 301 at Price Station Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the utility truck was traveling south when it struck the Toyota, which was attempting to cross U.S. Route 301.

All southbound lanes are closed for the crash investigation. Assistance on scene is being provided by personnel from the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff, Queen Anne’s County Fire Department, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once their investigation is complete, they will submit their findings to the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will decide whether charges will be filed in this case. The crash investigation is active and ongoing.

###

