South Dakota Attorney General Jackley Warns South Dakotans Of Storm Weather Repair Scams

Thursday, July 24, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley warns South Dakotans impacted by recent severe weather to be careful of transit vendors offering to do storm repairs.

“In the aftermath of severe weather, scammers often prey on vulnerable homeowners with promises of quick and cheap repairs,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We urge residents to be cautious, don’t rush into agreements, always verify contractors, and report any suspicious behavior.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division recommends citizens:

GET a price quote in writing with the name of the business listed.

ASK to see their sales tax license to ensure they can do business in South Dakota.

COMPARE prices of local businesses to make sure you make the best decision.

DON’T pay in full prior to the completion of the job.

CHECK to make sure all suppliers have been paid before making the final payment – you don’t want liens placed on your property for unpaid supplies.

Consumers who have questions or who believe they may have been a victim of any type of scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/.

