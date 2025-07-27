Karen Kelly, MD, Named 2025 Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award Honoree

GO2 for Lung Cancer and the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute recognize Dr. Kelly's leadership and impact on the lung cancer community

SAN CARLOS , CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) and the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI) are proud to announce that Karen Kelly, MD, chief executive officer of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award. The award recognizes Dr. Kelly’s exceptional leadership and longstanding commitment to advancing the field of lung cancer through research, education, and global collaboration.Dr. Kelly, an experienced thoracic oncologist and clinical researcher, has helped guide and elevate the work of the IASLC through forward-looking initiatives that foster multidisciplinary collaboration and global engagement. Under her leadership, the organization has embraced a bold, long-term vision focused on accelerating progress in lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. Her efforts have strengthened the global lung cancer community and supported new pathways for scientific discovery and patient-centered care.Named in honor of Bonnie J. Addario, a lung cancer survivor, advocate, and co-founder of both GO2 and ALCMI, the Lectureship Award celebrates individuals whose work has profoundly influenced the field of lung cancer. Dr. Kelly joins an esteemed group of trailblazers who have made exceptional contributions.“Dr. Kelly is a true changemaker in the fight against lung cancer,” said Addario. “She has elevated global conversation and advanced real progress in science and care. But what matters most is the difference her work makes in the lives of patients, giving them hope and better options.”“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” said Dr. Kelly. “This recognition is both humbling and inspiring. It affirms the importance of the work we do to advance science, improve patient care, and bring together a global community committed to progress. More than anything, it renews my commitment to ensuring that every person affected by lung cancer has access to better options and greater hope.”“Dr. Kelly embodies the values that the Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award represents,” said ALCMI’s COO and Executive Director Richard Erwin. “Her strategic leadership at IASLC has created momentum that is shaping the future for lung cancer research. We are proud to celebrate her remarkable contributions to this field.”Since 2008, this award has recognized leaders in lung cancer. Dr. Kelly formally received the award and delivered her lecture, “Tackling the Global Burden of Lung Cancer,” at the 26th Annual International Lung Cancer Conference.About GO2 for Lung Cancer and the Addario Lung Cancer Medical InstituteGO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) and the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI) are strategic partners that drive innovative, patient-centered research across the lung cancer care continuum. By combining GO2’s expertise and trusted patient relationships with ALCMI’s robust clinical research capabilities, the collaboration streamlines patient recruitment and enrollment into decentralized clinical trials. This unique partnership accelerates smarter, faster, and more impactful science—unmatched in the field of lung cancer research.

