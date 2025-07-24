RE: St. Albans Barracks // Stolen MV Crash - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2005189
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/24/25 between 0000 and 0300 hours
STREET: Rt 118
TOWN: Montgomery
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dutchburn Farm Rd
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Under Investigation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
VEHICLE COLOR: White
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 24, 2025, at 0611 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding an abandoned one car rollover on VT Route 118 near Dutchburn Farm Rd in Montgomery. When speaking with the owners, it was found that the vehicle was stolen from the residence not far from the crash around 0000 hours. The crash was believed to have occurred between 0000 hours and 0300 hours on the morning of July 24th. The vehicle was traveling North on Rt 118, when it left the roadway and entered the ditch. The vehicle then rolled onto its roof and came to a position of uncontrolled rest next to the roadway. The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov
