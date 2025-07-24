RE: St. Albans Barracks // Stolen MV Crash - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2005189

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/24/25 between 0000 and 0300 hours

STREET: Rt 118

TOWN: Montgomery

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dutchburn Farm Rd

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Under Investigation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

VEHICLE COLOR: White

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 24, 2025, at 0611 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding an abandoned one car rollover on VT Route 118 near Dutchburn Farm Rd in Montgomery. When speaking with the owners, it was found that the vehicle was stolen from the residence not far from the crash around 0000 hours. The crash was believed to have occurred between 0000 hours and 0300 hours on the morning of July 24th. The vehicle was traveling North on Rt 118, when it left the roadway and entered the ditch. The vehicle then rolled onto its roof and came to a position of uncontrolled rest next to the roadway. The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.

V/R,

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov