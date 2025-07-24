News Release 25A1005272

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A1005272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/18/2025 1600

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault and Hate Motivated Crime.

ACCUSED: Kerri Yaqoob

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT

VICTIM: Aaliyah Johnson, Amy Mollinson and Brandi Munger

AGE: 23, 33 and 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/18/2025, State Police in Williston was notified of an incident that occurred at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington. Investigation revealed Kerri Yaqoob assaulted Aaliyah Johnson by throwing boiling water in her face; assaulted Amy Mollinson by hitting her in the head with an iPad and assaulted Brandi Munger when Munger was burned with boiling water. It was also revealed weeks prior to the assault, Yaqoob had to be moved due to comments she was making towards Johnson about her race. Based on statements, it appeared the assault was in part, due to Johnson's race and the fact that Mollinson was defending Johnson against Yaqoob. On 07/23/2025, Yaqoob was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/25 0830

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

