News Release 25A1005272
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1005272
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/18/2025 1600
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault and Hate Motivated Crime.
ACCUSED: Kerri Yaqoob
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT
VICTIM: Aaliyah Johnson, Amy Mollinson and Brandi Munger
AGE: 23, 33 and 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/18/2025, State Police in Williston was notified of an incident that occurred at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington. Investigation revealed Kerri Yaqoob assaulted Aaliyah Johnson by throwing boiling water in her face; assaulted Amy Mollinson by hitting her in the head with an iPad and assaulted Brandi Munger when Munger was burned with boiling water. It was also revealed weeks prior to the assault, Yaqoob had to be moved due to comments she was making towards Johnson about her race. Based on statements, it appeared the assault was in part, due to Johnson's race and the fact that Mollinson was defending Johnson against Yaqoob. On 07/23/2025, Yaqoob was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/25 0830
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier
Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit
Troop A West- Berlin Barracks
daniel.trottier@vermont.gov
