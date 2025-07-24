Submit Release
News Release 25A1005272

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A1005272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier                           

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/18/2025 1600

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault and Hate Motivated Crime.

 

ACCUSED: Kerri Yaqoob                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT

 

VICTIM: Aaliyah Johnson, Amy Mollinson and Brandi Munger

AGE: 23, 33 and 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/18/2025, State Police in Williston was notified of an incident that occurred at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington. Investigation revealed Kerri Yaqoob assaulted Aaliyah Johnson by throwing boiling water in her face; assaulted Amy Mollinson by hitting her in the head with an iPad and assaulted Brandi Munger when Munger was burned with boiling water. It was also revealed weeks prior to the assault, Yaqoob had to be moved due to comments she was making towards Johnson about her race. Based on statements, it appeared the assault was in part, due to Johnson's race and the fact that Mollinson was defending Johnson against Yaqoob. On 07/23/2025, Yaqoob was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/25 0830           

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier

Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit

Troop A West- Berlin Barracks

daniel.trottier@vermont.gov

 

